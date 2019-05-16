Support needed for golf tournament

May 16, 2019 · 0 Comments

While we’re caught up in snow and cold temperature, it may be hard to think of greener pastures, but let me assure you, the golf season is just around the corner. It is with great pleasure that we invite you to participate in our annual fundraiser D.A.R.E. 2019 Nine & Dine Golf Tournament. This year’s golf tournament is to be held Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Glen Eagle Golf Club. with a 3:00 p.m. Shotgun. Glen Eagle Golf Club is located at 15731 Highway 50, Bolton, (905) 880-0331, Registration is $150 per person or $600 a foursome, this includes green fees, golf cart, snack, dinner & prizes. D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) is a comprehensive prevention education program designed to equip elementary school children with skills to recognize and resist social pressure and to make better lifestyle choices. This unique program uses a trained uniformed Ontario Provincial Police officer to teach a formal curriculum to 1200 Grade 6 students per year in a classroom setting. We are solely supported by you our community through our fundraising events, we do not receive any government grants and the money goes to train the officer and buy workbooks, graduation certificates and each student will receive a Black Classic DARE T-shirt. This year we are offering to place company’s logos on the kid’s T-shirts for sponsorship designations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your past support of our kids and hope you will join us at Glen Eagle this year so we may continue educating our kids through this program. For more information please call me at (519) 940-3044 or (905) 838-2125 email: vjudge@rogers.com. www.dareforthekids.org. See attached form for sponsorship opportunities and registration.

Also – Chance to win a Hole in One prize: New Toyota 4Runner or Toyota Tacoma sponsored by Bolton Toyota

Best Regards,

Valerie Arnold-Judge

Project Manager

D.A.R.E. for the Kids

Readers Comments (0)