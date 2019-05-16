Tokyo Police Club to headline Caledon Day

Written by: JOSHUA SANTOS

Newmarket’s Tokyo Police Club (TPC) will headline this year’s Caledon Day on Saturday, June 15.

The four-time JUNO nominated band perform on the Husky Main Stage starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Caledon Civic Campus in Caledon East.

“This is the best front-to-back program we have ever put together for Caledon Day,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “This celebration has become our signature event, attracting people from across the GTA.”

TPC has been a mainstay in the Canadian indie rock scene for the last thirteen years. Fronted by bassist David Monks, keyboardist Graham Wright, guitarist Josh Hook and drummer Greg Alsop, TPC was recently honoured with a JUNO nomination for the 2019 Alternative Album of the Year.

Opening for TPC on the main stage at 7 p.m. will be alternative-country band Blackie Jackett Jr., whose style has been described as “whiskey-drenched lyrics rolled up in a cloud of honky tonk smoke.” Blackie Jackett Jr. was born in the minds of Finger Eleven guitarists James Black and Rick Jackett and is beautifully balanced by the vocals of the Dolly-inspired Sandra Dee.

Festivities for the day begin at 2 p.m. with a number of fun zones.

In the Kids Zone, children can build a bird house, make natural crafts and try the Great Canadian Eco Puzzle among many other activities. It is hosted by EcoCaledon and Caledon Parent-Child Centre.

There will also be an Infant Feeding Zone, located next to event services, hosted by Family Health Chiropractic and Wellness and a tech fair hosted by the Caledon Public Library in the library zone for patrons who want to explore cutting edge technology and learn more about virtual reality, robotics and 3D printing with interactive and hands-on demonstrations.

A Safety Zone will feature demonstrations by emergency first responders, a VIP section will feature comfort seating, enhanced views and a full-service bar, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages and premium washroom facilities and a Vendor Zone will host over 50 vendors, crafters and community organizations and businesses.

There will also be a Youth Zone featuring an inflatable obstacle course and the gaming trailer hosted by Caledon Parks and Recreation staff, a water zone where you can fill up a reusable water bottle hosted by Water Depot and a beer zone with domestic beer, wine and cider options for adults.

“Caledon Day is such a great community celebration,” said Michael McKendry, vice president corporate services and general counsel for Husky Injection Molding Systems. “Husky is proud to call Caledon home, and we’re thrilled to support this event and help bring a great main stage line-up to the residents of Caledon and area.”

The Husky Main Stage lineup begins at 2 p.m. with a performance by 2019 JUNO Nominees Sonshine and Broccoli. Driven by vocals and fueled by boundless positive energy, their playful harmonies are sure to kick off Caledon Day with a bang.

Rhythmfoot takes the stage at 3 p.m. They’re built on three generations of Leahy musicianship, as Frank Leahy, together with Chanda and their children are keep the families traditions alive through music, song and dance.

Turns back the clock at 4:00 p.m. to a time of peace and love, with Creedence Clearwater Survival. You will be convinced you’re taking a ride on the Bayou, as this world-class impersonator pays homage to the legendary John Fogerty.

Toronto’s own all female funk and soul band, Grace, will perform at 5:30 p.m.There will be a fireworks grand finale after the performances by Blackie Jackett Jr. and Tokyo Police Club on the Husky Main Stage.

Free parking is available at the Caledon East Soccer Complex, after 3 p.m., and the Caledon East Fire Hall Park and premium parking are available at Town Hall for $5 per car. There is free valet parking for bicycles and the Driver’s Den, by Homes James, will take you and your vehicle home or you can receive a promo code for $10 off an Uber ride home.

