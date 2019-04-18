OPP investigating residential break and enter in Bolton

Caledon OPP officers responded to a residential break and enter on April 10th in the area of Allen Drive and Strawberry Hill Court in Bolton.

Sometime between 12:20 p.m. and 4 p.m, unknown suspect(s) entered the house through the front door. While inside the home, the bedrooms were targeted and ransacked. A large quantity of jewellery, watches and purses were reported stolen as a result.

Caledon OPP is asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people or activity on April 10th, between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these breaks and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Currently, there are two active Neighbourhood Watch Groups in Bolton. If you wish to join your local Neighbourhood Watch group, email Caledon Community Safety Officer – iryna.nebogatova@opp.ca for more information.

OPP arrest a driver following collision

Uniformed OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Kennedy Road just South of Highway 9 on Friday, April 5 at about 11:10 p.m.

The collision was reported by a concerned passerby, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The vehicle in question crashed into a ditch and had significant damage. The driver was trying to leave the scene and attempted to pay off the complainant in exchange for not reporting the collision to the police. The passerby became suspicious and called 911.

The police were able to locate the vehicle and the driver. As a result of the investigation, A 33-year-old of Orangeville, was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 milligrams.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 25th to answer to the charge.

OPP arrest impaired driver following a traffic complaint

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested an impaired driver following a traffic complaint from a motorist.

On Tuesday, April 2, at about 8:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Highway 10 and Terry Street.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. As a result of the police investigation, A 36-year-old of Brampton, was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 milligrams.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 18 to answer to the charge.

The OPP rely on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.

Federal inmate wanted

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of his statutory release.

James Hicks is described as a black male, 49 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 200 pounds (91kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, which include a football with “NFL 17” and Oriental writing on his right upper arm, “CREAM” and Tribal Band on his left upper arm and a heart with “JANET” on the left side of his chest. He also has a Dragon on his back and a Demon on his left calf.

He is serving a three-year sentence for Robbery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Obstruct Peace Officer and Mischief Over $5000.00.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto and Oshawa areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

