Lazame return to the saddle after health issues with win

One of the most decorated equestrians of all time was back on the horse for the first time last week, both physically and figuratively.

Schomberg’s Eric Lamaze returned from a long leave of absence for health issues last week to his first International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) event since September of 2018, making the most of his awaited debut on his prized steeds.

Competing at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, the 50-year old Lamaze was back in fine form in finishing in the top ten of the $8,000 race with three horses, taking home a total of just over $3,000.

Riding Chacco Kid, who joined Lamaze at the top of the podium at the 2018 Masters in Calgary, Lamaze earned the top spot at the winter competition in the 1.45-metre Open Jumper, finishing with a time of 28.746 without any fouls.

Aboard Bonnie M Z, Lamaze finished in the sixth spot as well for the $450 prize, earning a time of 31.641.

His final trip was on the back of Firkov Du Rouet, with the pair taking the tenth spot.

He was also reunited with his 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner, Fine Lady, in the 1.45m one day prior, but failed to reach the podium after leaving two bars on the ground.

Lamaze, who holds close ties with the Caledon Equestrian Park, announced his withdrawal from competition in December, only returned to classes at the start of February.

Winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in individual jumping, as well as a silver finish in the team category, Lamaze returned to the worldwide podium in the 2016 Rio Games with a bronze medal in individual: along with Fine Lady, who he called Saturday “a fantastic little mare.”

He also earned a gold medal in team jumping at the 2015 PanAm Games held in Toronto.

Originally from Montreal, Lamaze now makes his home in Schomberg at Torrey Pines Stables, with connections to stables in both Florida and Belgium.

