Medical patients need access to transit services

My friend Lucy relies on Caledon Community Services for transportation. She’s used this lifeline service for medical appointments and for other necessities of life, things like groceries or a Walmart run. My friend Lucy has MS and has used a walker for years. She tells me that she’s, “able to feel alive and connected to others when I ride the CCS bus to these outings”. Without CCS’ buses, Lucy would be confined to her house. She’d often book her rides at the same time as her neighbour who was going through cancer treatments. She said that it kept them connected and gave both of them a sense of independence and safety. They knew the drivers, they were assured of timely pick-up and return and they were always greeted with respect and friendship by the CCS staff team.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. And while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all about.

