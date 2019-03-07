Andrea End is joining the “Vital” Show at Headwaters Art

March 7, 2019

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

Even though Andrea End lives in Richmond Hill, she told the Citizen, “Three years ago, they held an open juried show and invited artists from across Ontario to submit their work, which I did. At that show, I decided to join Headwaters Arts. I think it’s in the interest of the group to have artists come in from outside the area.

“I paint with gouache, which is opaque watercolour. I haven’t seen a lot of artists use it on its own. It was used by graphic artists in the early 20th Century when they were making those big colourful posters for shows and advertising.

“So, it’s not a new medium; it’s been around for quite a while. For me, being an artist was just a question. I went to school for commercial art and it was that medium that we used and, when I started painting, that was what I used because I really love it. It’s used more overseas than here.”

She remarked, “I never did work as a commercial artist. I did the the schooling, finished school and, then, I did some social work. I worked for developmentally delayed adults associated with Haliburton Community Living.”

Explaining her connection to the area, she commented, “My family had a cottage up there and I lived there for two years. I worked at two part jobs, with Community Living and a little deli. I could pay my rent and paint; take part in art shows during the summer. It was really nice.”

Time well spent in her early 20’s, Ms End went to Europe too.

“My parents came here from Austria. I back packed, took some time in Europe. I have family in Vienna. I travelled in France as well.”

Married with children in their early twenties, she said, “My oldest is an architect and my second son is in commerce. My daughter is working.

“I have been painting. There was a ten year period when the kids were really young when I wasn’t painting, never enough time to start something and see it through.”

Of her subject matter, “I’m drawn definitively to landscapes, the way the the sun light is: artists often say it’s the light they’re trying to paint.

“As I continued to paint, I realized it’s water, the water is what I want to paint. People that are really drawn to the water that I paint. A lot of my reference material comes from photos. I take a lot of pictures at the cottage. I don’t paint outdoors; I paint in my studio. The paintings I’m taking to the Vital show at Headwaters, this is a collection. It was a decision to take away the land and just paint the water.”

One of her methods for seeing what she wants to paint now is “I like being out in the canoe and setting the camera low down in the water. You just the ripples and the light from the sun.”

She related a very interesting story about her creative life when she did not have the time to paint. “I was thinking, what did I begin with when I did start painting again? I like working with my hands and making things. When I paint, it’s all about colour painting and the mixing. To me, it wasn’t worth starting that. This is how I started.

“We had a lot of those photos of the kids and doubles. I had a drawer full of photos that I never threw out, that were blurry and rejects. I cut them up into little pieces and I separated them into colours and I made the cut up pieces on a table in my bedroom, so I could leave it out. If I had half an hour, I could slowly make this and it was like making it with mosaics. It was a trillium forest scene. It took me three years to finish but it allowed me to do it in little pockets of time and not have to rush.’

Finally finished, “I did have it at a show in 2008 and won a honourable mention, which pleased me. It’s not for sale.

“That’s what happened. I made this piece with the trillium forest and I thought, when I get back to painting, I’m going to paint this same scene and see how that goes. Now, that painting is an art rental piece in an office.

“Over the years, I always wanted to paint larger. When it’s finished or two thirds done, I look at it. There is always an association with water, from cottage and Lake Ontario. My mom packed us up every summer and we went up to the cottage. It was wonderful.”

More adventures of her early twenties, “I worked for Via Rail, for three years. One of the benefits was you can ride the train for free. Three co-workers and I, we went to the West Coast; we went to Vancouver.”

She thought about that trip. “We went down on the beach. It was a cloudy day, really moody. I just remember walking along the shore – it was gorgeous. I just went down to the water and the rocks. That was my first sight of the ocean.”

“I love Lake Superior. My husband’s family is in Winnipeg. We went every two years with the kids. We camped on the way and our tent was set up, facing west, looking out over the lake. Every time we would go and on the way back, we’d go there and I would think, okay, I’ll be here again in two years.”

As to the future, “I want to be able to keep painting and move somewhere north. Where would we like to be? The cottage is near Minden on Gull Lake. It’s a really rugged piece of land; you have to walk down 100 steps to the cottage.

“I would love to be living in a small community. by the water. Richard and I were in Mono Cliffs recently. We really like hiking too.”

Lots to consider and no real hurry about it.

Ms End’s paintings are part, with several other visual artists, of the upcoming show and sale, Vital Signs, at Headwaters Gallery in the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton, running from Wednesday, March 6 to April 20. The official opening is Saturday, March 9 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Alton Mill, in the village of Alton. Entrance to the Gallery is free. For more information, go their website, “http://www.headwatersarts.com/”www.headwatersarts.com.

You can also call 519-943-1149.

