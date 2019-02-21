Dog Tale Evolves, expands to meet the need

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization?

Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

The facility has become a world-renowned dog rescue and horse sanctuary. Set on a beautiful, sprawling property in northern King, the facility is unlike anything else in the world.

While the facility has been labelled as a “dog hotel,” given its luxurious digs, the work that goes on is mighty and less glamorous.

Today, Dog Tales employs 54 dedicated staffers who not only boast expertise, but an unrivalled passion. They get it.

Dog tales has adopted out some 2,000 dogs and its 129 beds are always full. While many come to them as “surrenders,” the Dog Tales team travels to get the job done.

Recently, they visited Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in Manitoba to help them with an overpopulation of dogs, and some feral dogs that were causing problems. They brought back more than 50 dogs and Scheinberg said it was a great experience.

The Dog Tales crew doesn’t simply prepare dogs for adoption, they follow up and try to stay connected with the new families. There’s a Happy Tales Facebook page where “new parents” share tips and concerns and they help one another with dog raising issues. Members number roughly 1,000 strong.

The coming year will be a busy one, Scheinberg noted. As the 5th anniversary approaches, he hopes to hold an alumni event for adoptees and their families.

The green light has been given for the second season of reality show Dog Tales Rescue on Gusto. Crews filmed a segment in Manitoba and Scheinberg pointed out the show was tops on Gusto, with some 250,000 viewers per week. Bell Media/CTV has been great to work with and the show is spreading coast to coast.

Another facet of Dog Tales is their lobbying efforts in Ottawa. They’ve been staunch advocates of stopping the slaughter of horses in Canada and have rescued dozens. Scheinberg pointed out there’s a huge health risk in this trade, noting horses are not raised for meet, so they are not subject to the same strict regulations as beef or pork. The sale of horse meat overseas could end up resulting in an epidemic. While the feds seem to be listening, it’s a constant battle.

“Dog Tales is not only to help animals that are physically in our care, but also to change legislation that hurts or endangers animals across our entire country. This is why lobbying the government, communicating political call-to-actions, and applauding politicians who stand up for change are an integral part of our day to day,” according to the website.

A full service veterinary clinic is in the works as Dog Tales expands. It’s been two years in the making and it has reached the site plan stage. It’s finally coming together and Scheinberg hopes to see construction start in the summer of 2019. It will be a well equipped, 24-hour clinic for small and large animals. It will include holistic therapy and offer lower costs, making it accessible to everyone. Scheinberg said it’s important that everyone has access to affordable vet care.

Dog Tales is also teaming up with Youth Link, a youth and family services organization based in Scarborough that has roots dating back more than 100 years. Scheinberg said they helped with the design aspects of a new facility that includes dog kennels. Most shelters won’t accept homeless people with pets, so Dog Tales decided to put a new twist on things. Scheinberg pointed out there are an estimated 1,000 homeless youth in the Scarborough area alone. He hopes the relationship between Dog Tales and Youth Link will blossom and perhaps they can encourage some young people to get involved with animals and perhaps volunteer.

It’s passion that drives the Dog Tales team to expand into previously unexplored areas. They not only love what they do, they’re making a difference every day.

Scheinberg said he never thought Dog Tales would grow so much, so quickly. But he finds all the new avenues and joint projects “very fulfilling.”

Dog Tales invites the public to open houses every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more on the facility, visit dogtales.ca

