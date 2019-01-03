March:

Raising the Roof favoured recipient from golf tournament

Raising the Roof could be looking at an infusion of up to $75,000 later this year through the Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament. Town councillors, sitting on the Golf Tournament Committee Monday, favoured Raising the Roof over about nine other groups that had been in the running to be primary grant recipient from the Tournament, which will be held in the fall. The motion passed by committee, which still has to be ratified by Council, names Raising the Roof, making it eligible for up to 75 per cent of the net proceeds from the event, up to a maximum of $75,000. The mission of Raising the Roof is to provide national leadership on long-term solutions to homelessness through partnership and collaboration. The organization is eyeing a Cedar Mills property that is owned by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) for its first Reside program, using an existing vacant building to provide supportive affordable housing. Raising the Roof is also partnering with Caledon Area Families For Inclusion (CAFFI), which is looking for supportive housing to assist families with young adult children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to the grant application, the money will be used for capital costs to cover renovations for the house. Raising the Roof was requesting $75,000. The other grant requests considered by Council included $50,000 sought by Bethell Hospice Foundation to cover operating costs to deliver and grow residential and community programs and services; $100,000 requested by Caledon Community Services (CCS) for the purchase of a new accessible wheel- chair bus, along with winter tires and one year maintenance ; $ 5 0,000 sought by Caledon Seniors ’ Centre to cover operating costs to provide satellite prog ams in Caledon East, Caledon village, Inglewood, Alton and Mayfield West; $30,000 requested by Dorado Stars Swim Club to replace pool starter blocks at Mayfield Recreation Centre; $88,000 that was requested by the Great War Flying Museum at Brampton Flight Centre to pay for a hangar extension; $75,000 that was being sought by Habitat for Humanity build 10 townhouses on Kennedy Road in Southfields Village; $75,000 that National Wildlife Centre was seeking to fund the building of a wildlife hospital in Caledon; and $32,000 that the Peel Agricultural Society was seeking for new outdoor signs at the front of their property. There were numerous complimentary comments made about several of these organizations at Monday’s meeting, and councillors seemed to be going to great lengths to avoid saying anything negative. Councillor Rob Mezzapelli stressed in the importance of funding capital projects, as opposed to covering operational costs, because that kind of funding might not be sustainable. He also pointed out there is usually about $100,000 to be distributed after each tournament, with about $75,000 going to the primary recipient, with some of the remaining funds going as secondary grants.

“We have some large-ticket items here,” he remarked, adding he wouldn’t want to see the secondary recipients getting squeezed. Councillor Doug Beffort agreed with the need to keep some money back to help secondary recipients. Councillor Barb Shaughnessy observed it took a lot of work to put these applications together. She wondered if some of these outfits would be eligible for Trillium grants from the Province, adding they maybe should be told there might be other sources of money. She also voiced reluctance to sending the money to national organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity. She said groups like this have large fundraising teams. She also said the Town gave Habitat a break on development charges on its previous project in Caledon. As well, Shaughnessy pointed out CCS has a fundraising team, as she was interested in focusing attention on a smaller organization. She was also intrigued by the application from National Wildlife Centre. “It’s a tourism opportunity and an education opportunity,” she remarked. “What is the benefit to the community?” Mezzapelli asked. He also pointed to the Raising the Roof application, pointing out it’s related to finding housing for young adults with disabilities. “This is a housing stock that does not exist in Caledon,” he observed. Mezzapelli also saw merit in the CCS application, wondering if the agency would be able to make do with $75,000 rather than the $100,000 it was seeking. He pointed out the population in Caledon is getting older, and there is a growing need for transportation services. He also acknowledged the National Wildlife Centre is trying to address a real need in the area. Councillor Jennifer Innis agreed there should be more emphasis on capital projects, as opposed to operational. She expressed a certain partiality to the National Wildlife Centre application, observing they are working through TRCA to find a site for their facility. She also pointed out they are currently operating out of two mobile units. “It’s a great organization,” she declared. “It’s something that’s definitely needed.” But she also pointed out the agency hasn’t secured land yet. “It’s a chicken-and-egg scenario,” she said. Innis also said she was drawn to the application of Raising the Roof, pointing out it’s in her ward and is also working in partnership with TRCA. “Everybody is chipping in to make this home a reality,” she observed. Shaughnessy was concerned there wasn’t more details on Raising the Roof’s budget, when it comes to renovation costs. Mayor Allan Thompson said he was impressed with the detailed application submitted by Great War Flying Museum. “I always like to reward people for good homework,” he remarked. He added he understood what Raise the Roof wants to do, but he too was concerned about missing details. Councillor Johanna Downey, who was chairing the meeting, agreed all the applicants were “very worthy,” but she personally thought the museum had a more fulsome application. She also pointed out school groups visit the museum, and things are cramped there. “It’s one or the other,” Innis remarked, pointing out they could support the tourism potential at the museum, or help house vulnerable people. “I’m going to go with my heart on this one.”

48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there are 48 employees of the Town of Caledon who made the list. The list, frequently referred to as the Sunshine List, has been made public since 1996. As far as people working for Caledon are concerned, Town CAO Mike Galloway was at the top of the list. He collected $225,420.42, along with $1,454.92 in benefits. Second on the list was General Manager of Finance and Infrastructure Services and Chief Financial Officer Fuwing Wong, who made $182,816.90, plus $1,454.92. Third place was taken by General Manager of Corporate Services and Town Clerk Carey De Gorter, who earned $172,370.10, plus 1,431.04. Other Town employees who made the list included Fire Fighter First Class Dennis Anselmi, who was paid $109,539.78, plus $903.69; Fire Chief Darryl Bailey, who got $145,942.88, plus $3,057.39; Manager of Parks and Landscape Architect Brian Baird, who received $128,235.96, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Colin Berry, who collected $122,653.62, plus $1,036.23; Manager of Development East Catherine Blakely, who earned $124,565.24, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Thomas Blumetti, who made $105,821.18, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Daryl Bond, who gained $103,833.05, plus $903.28; Public Education Inspector Gillian Boyd, who gathered $103,571.50, plus $903.28; Manager of Revenue and Deputy Treasurer Hillary Bryers, who took in $112,953.70, plus $831.39; Supervisor of Information Technology Infrastructure and Operations Paul Cerson, who was paid $113,066.40, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Robert Deacon, who got $103,378.30, plus $903.28; Superintendent, Roads and Fleet Steven Dollmaier, who received $105,950.01, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Phillip Donovan, who collected $128,266.57, plus $1,036.23; Fire Prevention Inspector Scott Gilbert, who earned $106,472.91, plus $880.38; Manager of Engineering Services Ryan Grodecki, who made $101,792.60, plus $831.39; Treasurer Heather Haire, who gained $123,359.32, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Pamela Hall, who gathered $108,385.30, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Daniel Hamlett, who took in $103,419.69, plus $903.28, Deputy Fire (Operations) Chief Colin Hanna, who was paid $119,928.90, plus $1,891.87; Fire Captain (Suppression) Geoffrey Hoar, who received $124,508.15, plus $1,036.23; Manager of Development West Robert Hughes, who got $119,774.40, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Kevin Hunt, who received $122,261.48, plus $1,036.23; former executive director of strategic initiatives Laura Johnston, who collected $159,160.31, plus $1,321.65; Fire Fighter First Class Michael Kirk, who earned $102,181.88, plus $903.28; Manager of Recreation Programming and Facilities Kevin Kyle, who made $117,733.58, plus $831.39; Fire Captain and Training Officer Lee-Ann Lawrence, who gained $108,335.29, plus $955.65; Chief Librarian and Library Chief Executive Officer Colleen Lipp, who gathered $131,331.40, plus $1,091.79; Fire Fighter First Class Christopher Livingston, who took in $112,739.01, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Christopher Lomas, who was paid $105,062.77, plus $903.28; Manager of Information Technology Armando Narvali, who got $128,079.18, plus $831.39; Manager of Court Services Darlene Noakes, who received $113,066.36, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Everhard Olivieri-Munroe, who collected $108,115.28, plus $903.28; Chief Fire Prevention Officer David Pelayo, who earned $131,691.96, plus $1,122.51; Executive Director of Human Resources Judy Porter, who made $163,117.18, plus $1,176.03; Fire Captain (Suppression) Donald Rea, who gained $124,490.07, plus $1,036.64; Manager of Recreation Heather Savage, who gathered $116,100.13, plus $831.39; Business Analyst for Amanda and Building Services Mary Schofield, who took in $104,382.20, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Riccardo Stalteri, who collected $110,318.98, plus $903.28; Fire Prevention Inspector First Class Anthony Staniscia, who was paid $106,731.63, plus $903.28; Manager of Legal Services and Town Solicitor Konstantine Stavrakos, who got $151,212.15, plus $831.39; Manager of Information Services and Deputy Clerk Deborah Thompson, who received $112,521.77, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Darryl Thompson, who collected $103,579.01, plus $903.28; General Manager of Community Services Peggy Tollett, who earned $167,146.7, plus $1,386.71; Manager and Purchasing and Risk Management Amedeo Valentino, who made $113,066.38, plus $831.39; and Deputy Fire Chief Mark Wallace, who gained $136,211.10, plus $2,518.64. The list contained more than 850 people who work for the Region of Peel, not counting those employed by Peel Regional Police. Regional CAO David Szwarc was well out in front in that race, with a salary of $296,325.78, plus $24,195.42. As well, Regional Chair Fran Dale took in $193,573.37, plus $9,160.28. Those who crossed the $200,000 barrier in terms of salary at the Region last year included Associate Medical Officer of Health Katherine Bingham, who was paid $207,318.46, plus $287.82; Commissioner Corporate Services Lorraine Graham-Watson, who got $204,169.74, plus $19,154.79; Associate Medical Officer of Health Monica Hau, who received $222,580.86, plus $269.44; Associate Medical Officer of Health Lawrence Loh, who collected $260,095.75, plus $1,007.14; Commissioner Public Works Janette Smith, who made $225,125.16, plus $15,167.10; Commissioner Finance and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Van Ofwegen, who gained $202,416.67, plus $12,310.91; and Associate Medical Officer of Health Megan Ward, who earned $280,633.39, plus $838.19. There were more than 1,200 employees of the Peel District School Board who made this year’s list. The top earner at the Board was Associate Director – Operational Support Services Jaspal Gill, who was paid $211,342.74, plus $5,465.08. Next in line was retired director of education Tony Pontes, who got $209,995.78, plus $11,362.86. Other top earners at the Board were Controller — Finance Support Services Tania Alatishe-Charles, who received $166,504.01, plus $7,323.61; Director — Human Resources Support Services Dawn Beckett-Morton, who collected $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent — Special Education Support Services Ted Byers, who earned $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Patrika Daws, who made $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Jeffrey Defreitas, who gained $174,773.80, $5,281.23; Associate Director of School Support Services Wendy Dowling, who gathered $170,662.80, plus $5,251.22; Superintendent — Alternative Programs Keith Edwards, who took in $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent — Curriculum and Instruction Support Services Adrian Graham, who was paid $161,747.20, plus $5,185.68; Associate Director of Instructional and Equity Support Services Poleen Grewal, who got $170,662.80, plus $5,251.22; Superintendent — Leadership Development and School Support Services Mark Haarmann, who received $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Michael Logue, who collected $161,747.20, plus $5,185.68; Associate Director — Instructional Support Services Scott Moreash, who earned $178,160.11, plus $15,067; Superintendent of Education Patricia Noble, who made $166,504.01, plus $6,496.47; and Superintendent of Education — Early Years Joy Uniac, who gained $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68. The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board had more than 770 staff members making the list. The top money maker at the Board was Associate Director Sheila Mcwatters, was paid $238,022.70, plus $581.10; followed by Director Marianne Mazzorato, who got $225,000.02, plus $10,.044.81. Other high earners at the Board were Associate Director David Amaral, who was paid $180,733.93, plus $91.39; Superintendent Julie Cherepacha, who got $166,626.10, plus 797.55; Superintendent Tilia Cruz, who received $166,626.10, plus $797.55; Superintendent Daniel Del Bianco, who collected $169,766.91, plus $811.85; Superintendent Roberto Eberhardt, who earned $166,696.73, plus $797.55; Superintendent Deborah Finegan-Downey, who made $166,626.10, plus 797.55; Associate Director John Hrajnik, who gained $200,277.94, plus $940.29; Superintendent Carmel Murphy-Brogly, who gathered $170,992.37, plus $1,477.06; Teacher Belinda Russo, who took in $166,732,08, plus $83.29; Superintendent Susan Steer, who was paid $166,626.10, plus $91.39; and Superintendent Lester Storey, who got $166,626.10, plus $797.55. Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was also on the list, making $116,550, plus $217.92. Caledon Community Services Chief Executive Officer Monty Laskin

