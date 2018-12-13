Caledon Senior Hockey League statistics

Written By DAVID SHOALTS

The Grit Bagmen maintained their grip on first place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League with a 5-2 win over Yale Industrial Trucks.

In other CSHL action at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena on Monday night, Rutherford Global Logistics downed the Jiffy Lube Oilers 5-2 and Heart Lake Insurance blasted Fines Ford Lincoln 10-3.

Grit 5, Yale 2

Bret Smith was the catalyst for Grit with two goals and an assist. Alex Dorosh, Gary Hughes and team rep James Heenan scored the other goals. Jeff Boyles and Luch Pinarello had two assists each while Dom D’Orazio had one.

Bill Moyer and Steve Smith scored for Yale, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Single assists went to Bill Herder, Jim Sabaziotis and Kyle Smith.

Rutherford 5, Jiffy Lube 2

Greg Frangakis sparked Rutherford with two goals and an assist. Team rep Peter Coghill also bagged two goals. Roland Barbazza scored the other goal and added an assist. Joe Palumbo was the playmaker of the night with three assists. George Armstrong, Grant Moffatt and Steve Sanderson had one assist each.

Scott Drouillard led the way for Jiffy Lube with a goal and an assist. Rob Ianno had two assists. Jim Kutchera scored the other goal and Victor Marrelli had one assist.

Heart Lake Insurance 10, Fines Ford 3

Bernie Tisdale was flying high for Heart Lake as he ran up six goals and two assists. Also padding their stats were team rep Ian Kerr, Jack Gibson and Tim Sinclair, who each had a goal and three assists. John Castellucci had the other goal as well as an assist. Peter Kuchar got one assist along with Rob Masutti.

Mike Foley and team rep Nick Taccogna both had a goal and an assist for Fines Ford. Pete McNamara scored the other goal. Mike Shore had two assists while Brian Samuel and Steve Tarasco had one each.

