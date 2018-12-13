The Exchange celebrates 5th anniversary

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Despite being a young organization, The Exchange has rapidly grown and helped thousands of people, becoming an important organization in the community.

Located at 55 Healey Road, The Exchange celebrated its 5th anniversary on Monday, Dec. 3. It focuses on nutritious food and community programs designed to enrich the lives of all who walk through the doors. The founding organization was Caledon Community Services (CCS).

“It feels good,” says Michelle Veinot, CCS’s director of community resources. “Now we have a lot of people here, a whole lot of community.”

She remembers cutting a specially made six-foot loaf of bread instead of a traditional ribbon at the opening ceremony. “It’s been great.”

“It’s been incredibly important,” says Donna Craag, CCS’s director of communications and development. “It’s really an incredible place for people because it doesn’t just deal with one aspect.”

The Exchange’s two main programs are their Food Support Program, which provides fresh, healthy and sustainable food for individuals and their families, and their Workshops/Community Programs which offer a social hub where members of the Caledon community can learn and teach anything from cooking to yoga.

Now, The Exchange has 16 collaborative partners, including CCS, Caledon Parent Child Centre, Bethell Hospice, Brampton Caledon Community Living, and Caledon Public Library. “It became a place where anyone of the partners can provide a service,” notes Craag. “The active support, the people participating, is really nice to see.”

Beyond the physical space, the Exchange Collaborative is also a philosophy that leverages opportunities to address community needs.

“We’re still looking to bring more partners on,” adds Veinot. “We’re looking at what we’re going to do directionally because we’re all trying to put our heads together to work on one thing that we can have an impact.”

Asked what she’s most proud of accomplishing, she says creating a community space that is safe for everyone. “Walk through the doors in this space are people who might be marginalized or experiencing poverty, but also it might be a family who wants to come out and learn a new skill. The space is really so broadly defined.”

For more information, visit www.caledonexchange.org.

