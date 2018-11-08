Why We Remember

By Sylvia Jones

It is of historical significance that on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, as a nation we are asked to pause and take part in a moment of silence and an act of remembrance for our veterans and war dead. It was on the 11th of November 1918, that guns were finally silenced on the battlefields of Europe, marking the end of hostilities. That agreement between the Allied Forces and Germany in France, known as the Armistice of Compiegne was signed at 11am.

100 years have passed and November 11th remains an important day to remember, not only the travails of WW1, but also that of WWII, Korea, Afghanistan and numerous other wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions around the globe. The contributions of Canadians, who served and continue to serve over the past 100 years, in conflicts, war and in peacetime are significant.

We can learn of the sacrifices of those who served, and those no longer with us, through their letters, poetry, photos, and records of the time. Since then and throughout our nation’s history, Canada’s military has served in many capacities domestically and around the world, in both war and peacetime. Whether it is on the frontlines of war, as peacekeepers, security, and training or helping with disaster relief, members of the Canadian Forces have always been and are ready to serve.

Since the signing of the armistice, 100 years ago, a day of remembrance was created in Allied countries around the world. In Canada, we continue to recognize Remembrance Day and wear poppies as a way of saying thank you and show respect to our military, past and present.

In Dufferin-Caledon there are many Remembrance Day services available for you to attend on November 11th:

Orangeville Legion Branch 233: 10:00 am – parade forms up at 7 John Street and marches to the Alexandra Park (behind Town Hall) for the service and laying of the wreaths at the cenotaph at 11:00 am.

Shelburne Legion Branch 220: service begins at the Legion (203 William St) at 10:00 am, followed by a parade to Town Hall and laying of the wreaths at the cenotaph.

Alton Legion Branch 449: 10:00 am service at the branch 1267 Queen Street, Alton

Mansfield: service at 10:30 am at Mansfield Park cenotaph 937016 Airport Road, Mulmur

Town of Grand Valley: 10:30 am service at the Grand Valley & District Community Centre (90 Main St. N, Grand Valley)

Bolton: parade assembles at 9:30 am at 28 Ann St. with a short service at the Fire Hall, the parade will form up and march to the cenotaph for a service and laying of the wreaths at 11am.

Visit Ontario.ca/RemembranceDay to find a Remembrance Day service throughout Ontario.

I would encourage all residents in Dufferin-Caledon to find a way to observe or participate in an act of remembrance and take the time to thank a veteran or to those who are currently serving. For we must never forget that it is because of their sacrifice that we continue to live in peace here at home.

