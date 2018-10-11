Fugitive known to frequent the region

October 11, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Dakota Shepherd is described as an indigenous male, 22 years of age, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross with “Trust” written underneath and an Angel with “Loyal” written underneath on his right arm. On his left arm he has a tattoo of a rosary, on his left wrist is “Shapero” and on his right hand a Star and “514”.

He is serving a three-year sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm and assault.

The offender is known to frequent the cities of Toronto and Brampton, as well as Montreal.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

Keeping motorists safe

As of Oct. 1, the deaths of 156 people on Ontario Provincial Police-(OPP)-patrolled roads were linked to the “Big Four” leading contributing factors in road fatalities. These are aggressive driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving and lack of seat belt use.

So far this year, 50 deaths were linked to speeding (one form of aggressive driving).

Thirty-seven deaths were attributed to an inattentive driver and 35 deaths involved a driver who had consumed alcohol and/or drugs.

Failure to wear a seat belt was a factor in 34 people losing their lives in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads.

Over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend, the OPP joined police partners across Canada for Operation Impact, an enforcement-driven initiative aimed at increasing public compliance with laws in place to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

“So far this year, the OPP has laid more than 175,155 charges against aggressive, inattentive, alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, and unbuckled vehicle occupants. The three behaviours associated with driving are linked to 15,269 collisions to date, 95 of which were fatal. The goal of Operation Impact is not about issuing traffic tickets. It is about seeing every driver, without police intervention, refrain from risky driving behaviours and every vehicle occupant buckled up,” said Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

Multiple stunt driving charges

On Oct. 6, Dufferin OPP Traffic Unit and OPP Central Region Traffic Units were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road and Highway 89 in Town of Mono.

Officers laid seven stunt driving charges for excessive speed.

At 9:15 a.m., officers observed at vehicle on Highway 89 at Blind Line travelling at 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated. A 39-year-old from Dundalk male driver was charged with stunt driving.

At 12:36 p.m., officers observed at vehicle on Airport Road at 25th side road travelling at 132 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated. A 43-year-old Toronto woman was charged with stunt driving.

At 1:12 p.m., officers observed at vehicle on Airport Road at 25th side road travelling at 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated. A 20-year-old Tiny Township man was charged with stunt driving.

At 1:40 p.m., officers observed at vehicle on Airport Road at 25th side road travelling at 53 km/h over the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated. A 77-year-old Brampton male driver was charged with stunt driving.

At 2:04 p.m. officers observed at vehicle on Airport Road at 25th side road travelling at 52 km/h over the limit. A 51-year-old man from Collingwood was charged with stunt driving.

Two other men were also stopped and charged for driving 52 km/h over the speed limit.

All of the drivers had their driver’s license suspended for seven days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Readers Comments (0)