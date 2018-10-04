Rotary Minute

October 4, 2018

By Jeff Ercul

On Saturday, November 17th, 2018, Rotary Club of Palgrave will host its annual Gala Fundraiser. You know that the funds raised will be put to good use.

The Gala, together with Wines of the World, are our Club’s two largest fundraising events and are greatly supportive of various charities.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to projects in the local community as well as larger, international efforts.

Many of the larger Charitable Organizations eat up fundraising dollars in administrative costs.

Rotary is very proud of its 100 per cent rule. Every dollar you give through sponsorship. a donated item for the silent or live auction, or even if you buy a ticket or a table, will be used in a local or international project.

Rotary International has proudly all but eradicated Polio with just 18 cases worldwide this year.

While this is perhaps, its most famous achievement, you might be surprised to find out how many local projects the club is involved in: Rotary Palgrave proudly supports international high school exchanges and youth leadership awards and bursaries, the Sandy Lake First Nation, the retrofitting of Norma Bangay Park, and upkeep on Station Lands Parks, the Palgrave Terry Fox Run, and the Palgrave Pond.

Yes, who knew! Not that we’re biased in saying, “who else would it be but Palgrave Rotary?” With the help of our volunteer ice makers (the firefighters), Rotary funds the clearing and equipment for the Winter activities on the Pond. Internationally, we have built a school in rural Venezuela, outfitted 156 kids for school in Honduras, upgraded a pediatric ICU in Capetown, SA, and countless other projects.

All of this is possible thanks to your support. We hope you will accept our invitation to join us at our annual Gala. It features live and silent auctions, fine wines, an excellent dinner and great live entertainment provided by the Michael Vieira Band!

We guarantee you will have a fantastic evening and enjoy supporting local and international initiatives together.

Information on tickets and other opportunities for support are available at www. palgraverotarygala.com.

