It’s the end for Janis, beginning for Beaver on this day

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

1883 — The Orient Express leaves on its maiden trip. It was murder.

1957 — The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 1, the first man-made satellite to orbit the Earth.

1983 — Richard Noble sets a new land-speed record of just over 1,019 km/h in Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

1992 — An El Al Boeing 747 crashes into two apartment buildings in Amsterdam, killing 43, including 39 on the ground.

1993 — in Moscow, tanks shell the White House, the building housing the Russian Parliament, while people demonstrate in the streets against Boris Yeltsin.

1997 — Like a scene from a Scorsese movie, the second-largest cash robbery in American history occurs in the Charlotte, North Carolina of Loomis Fargo and Company. The FBI investigation results in 24 convictions and more than $17 million (95 percent) of the money recovered.

2006 — WikiLeaks is launched by Julian Assange. And here we are today.

Born on This Day

1895 — Buster Keaton, American actor, director and producer. Hero to many physical comedians.

1923 — Charlton Heston, actor, master of the epic. Sometimes liked to monkey around.

1941 — Anne Rice, writer who interviewed vampires.

1946 — Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actress who willl always be Annie Savoy to us.

1956 — Christoph Waltz, actor who still scares us as the German officer in the French peasant’s house in Inglourious Basterds, for which he won an Academy Award.

1989 — Dakota Johnson, actress best known for the Fifty Shades movies. As you can see, Oct. 4 is not a big born-on-this-day day. Let’s see if music is any better . . .

This Day in Music

1961 — Bob Dylan played at Carnegie Hall to 53 people. Things would get better for the future Nobel Prize winner.

1963 — The Beatles make their first appearance on the British TV show Ready Steady Go!

1969 — Only six years later, The Beatles wrap up recording of their final studio album, Abby Road. You might have seen the picture of the boys walking across that very street. And yes, Paul was – and is – very much alive.

1970 — Janis Joplin is found dead in the Landmark Hotel in Los Angeles from an accidental overdose of heroin. Her death firmly put the hippie culture of the 1960s firmly in our rearview mirror.

1975 — Pink Floyd’s album Wish You Were Here is No. 1. Shine on You Crazy Diamond.

1978 — Tammy Wynette is abducted, beaten, and held in her car by a kidnapper wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun. She was released about two hours later and her kidnapper escaped.

1980 — Queen hits the top of the charts with Another One Bites the Dust.

This Day in Film and TV

1957 — Leave it to Beaver debuts on CBS.

1980 — The Princess Bride actor Chris Sarandon marries model Lisa Cooper. That’s not really interesting, but we really like The Princess Bride.

1990 — Beverly Hills 90210 premieres on Fox. It makes stars of all the cast members for about five minutes or until Sharknado comes along.

1994 — Keith Moore is charged with stealing $5 million from Sting. Imagine having $5 million to steal.

