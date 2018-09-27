Constant coyote sightings concerns Bolton resident

It’s not that she’s afraid for her own safety, but when you’re walking poodles and there’s a coyote lurking nearby, you tend to spread the word.

That’s all Bolton resident Tasha Lawlor wants to do after a rash of coyote sightings at and around Edelweiss soccer field off of Glasgow Road. Lawlor has seen a coyote — it might be the same one every time — on numerous occasions. Though it has never acted in an aggressive manner, neither does it appear to be afraid of humans.

“The first time I saw it was probably last year in the field,” she said. “Every time since, it’s just been me and my three dogs. The first time, I didn’t even notice it was behind me. I just looked around and it was right there so I grabbed the dogs and took off and it followed me out of the field.”

Lawlor stomped and yelled at it, which caused it to back away, but it continued to follow as she walked away.

“The second time I saw it, it was already in the field when I got there so I left immediately. This time, I was sitting on one of the benches and it came out. I didn’t see it right away. When I looked up it was in the middle of the field and so I grabbed the dogs and put the dogs in the car. I went back and yelled at it and it went back into the woods and then it came back out and it starting sniffing where we had been sitting.”

Every time Lawlor has seen the coyote it was about 10 a.m., which is somewhat rare because they’re known to hunting for the most part at dusk and dawn. She won’t take her dogs then.

She has called the Ministry of Natural Resources. A representative there said there was no reason for alarm because coyotes are often seen in and around wooded areas.

In some cities, new subdivisions being built erode wooded areas that are home to wildlife making it more difficult for predators to find food.

The increased interaction with humans has also lessened the fear coyotes have of us.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources:

What to do if you encounter a coyote, wolf or fox.

If you see a coyote, wolf or fox, keep your distance and the animal will most likely avoid you.

If you encounter an aggressive animal:

• never approach or touch a wild animal.

• do not turn your back or run from a wild animal.

• back away from the animal while remaining calm.

• stand tall, wave your hands, and make lots of noise.

• carry a flashlight at night.

• if a wild animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety — call 911.

How to make your property unwelcome.

• use flashing lights, motion sensors and noise makers.

• put up two-metre high fence that extends at least 20 centimetres underground.

• install a roller system to the top of your fence so animals can’t gain a foothold.

How to prevent conflicts with dogs.

• keep dogs inside at night.

• clean up after your dog — coyotes are attracted to dog feces.

• spay and neuter your dogs — coyotes are attracted to, and can mate with, domestic dogs that have not been spayed or neutered.

