Bolton Brewers meet their match

August 23, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written by Jake Courtepatte

The Bolton Brewers may have finally found their match.

The AA club fell to the New Lowell Knights 3 – 2 at New Lowell Recreation Park on Sunday, the first game of the semifinal series between the two clubs in the North Dufferin Baseball League.

All five runs in the game came on the backs of home runs, with Sid Beleen taking Bolton’s Trent Barwick for a ride with a three-run shot.

Barwick, who was looking for his sixth win of the season on the mound, moves to a 1 – 1 record in the postseason after earning a win in game one against the Midland Mariners in the opening round.

John Hutchinson countered with a long ball of his own for the Bolton squad, a two-run shot for his fourth of the year. New Lowell put one of their best on the mound in Allan Brownridge, who kept the Bolton bats at bay to take a 1 – 0 lead in their first to six points series.

Game two was set for Tuesday on the neutral grounds of Lisle, before being rained out and put on hold for a possible rescheduling.

The next meeting between the teams will go Saturday at 4p.m. at Bolton’s North Hill Park, before returning to New Lowell on Sunday afternoon.

In the other semifinal, the first-place Ivy Leafs have taken a stranglehold on their series with the fourth-place Clearview Orioles, using 9 – 7 and 8 – 2 wins to put Clearview into a do-or-die scenario.

Ivy can put the series to bed Thursday evening on home turf.

Both series are set to culminate by next week at the latest, with the championship series scheduled to begin the week after Labour Day.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

         

