Human trafficking suspect on the run

August 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

Caledon OPP officers from the Major Crime Unit and Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to an extensive human trafficking case.

As a result of an ongoing investigation that began in January of 2017, police have obtained a warrant of arrest for Collin Christopher Beverly, 37, of no fixed address.

He’s accused of traffic in persons under 18nyears of age, two counts of procuring under the age of 18, and withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons under 18 years of age.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Det. Const. Nicole Hanks at 416-559-7928 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca . When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Due to a court-imposed publication ban, no further details will be released pertaining to this investigation.

No information on deaths

Caledon police are still tight-lipped over two strange cases involving dead bodies.

On July 31, police were called out to what at the time was being described as a sudden death at a residential property on Humber Station Road. The death was soon ruled a homicide and the police identified the victim as 54-year old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita.

They have not since issued any information other than to say an autopsy had been performed, which confirmed the death as a homicide. They have not said how he died or if there are suspects, but have issued please to the public for assistance.

The other incident occurred in the early hours of Aug. 5, when Caledon Fire and Emergency Services were called to a car fire on McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. Fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire and human remains were discovered inside the vehicle.

The autopsy confirmed the victim to be 66-year-old Hari Ram of Brampton.

Curiously, that fire occurred three days after another one that occurred in an area near the 25th Sideroad and Hurontario Street in the Town of Mono.

A man’s body was also discovered in that vehicle. The OPP has not commented on this case since identifying the body.

