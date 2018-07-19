Teen driver nabbed stunt driving 73 km/h over the limit

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

On Wednesday, July 11, Caledon OPP received a report of a road rage incident turned violent.

Police learned that in the late hours of July 10 the victim and the accused were travelling northbound on Highway 410 before proceeding westbound onto Mayfield Road and then northbound onto Kennedy Road. When the motorists reached Kennedy Road, a confrontation ensued between the two parties. It was at this time that police allege the accused physically assaulted the 22-year-old male victim.

As a result, a 47-year-old Caledon man has been arrested and charged by police with assault.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Aug. 9 to answer to the charge.

About that new insurance policy

Later that day at about 3:43 p.m., an officer from the Caledon detachment of the OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 south of Beechgrove Side Road when he observed a black 2007 Acura TL travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the lidar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 153 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone. As a result, an 18-year-old Brampton man has been charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed, Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver, Class G1 Licence Holder – Carry Front-Seat Passenger.

The driver received a seven-day licence suspension and his motor vehicle was seized for a period of seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

The defendant is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on August 20 to answer to the charges.

Booze behind the wheel

On Saturday, July 7 at about 10:57 p.m., members from the Caledon Ontario Provincial Police responded to multiple reports of a possible impaired driver driving erratically northbound on Airport Road.

Police located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2014 Nissan Altima, on the east shoulder of the roadway. An officer approached the vehicle to speak to the occupant within the driver’s seat.

While speaking to the man, the officer determined that his ability to be in care or control of a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and arrested him accordingly.

A 40-year-old Brampton man was charged with the following offences: Care or Control While Impaired (Alcohol), Care or Control Over 80 mgs. Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs .

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 26 to answer to the charges.

Police stop another one

On Saturday, July 7, 2018 at approximately 11:17 pm, a Caledon OPP officer was travelling on The Gore Road near Castlederg Ride Road when he observed an expired validation sticker on a black 2002 Chrysler Sebring.

The officer conducted a traffic stop for the Highway Traffic Act violation and spoke to the male driver.

While speaking to the driver, the officer detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The officer made an Approved Screening Device Demand, to which a ‘FAIL’ was registered on the device and the driver was arrested accordingly.

As a result, a 57-year-old Mississauga man was charged with the following offences: Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood, Driving While Under Suspension, Drive Motor Vehicle – No Validation on Plate, and Fail to Surrender Insurance Card.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 26, 2018 to answer to the charges.

Rash of thefts from cars

On Friday, July 13 Caledon OPP responded to two incidents of thefts from motor vehicles overnight. One incident occurred on Lansbridge Street and another on Albiwoods Trail.

Two days later, Caledon OPP responded to 5 incidents of theft from motor vehicles on Norton Boulevard, Downey Crescent, and Ellwood Drive East.

In these incidents, victims lost: wallets, cash, bank cards, identification, and other valuable items.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public that when it comes to thefts from motor vehicles, this can be a crime of opportunity for criminals. A crime of opportunity is an act “that is committed without planning when the perpetrator sees that he/she has the chance to commit the act at that moment and seizes it.”

With that being said, we ask that you take the following precautions to help prevent you from becoming a target:

• Always roll up your vehicle’s windows & lock the doors

• Never leave valuable items or merchandise in plain view, use your trunk instead or better yet remove all valuable items from your vehicle

• If you have a garage, use it and lock both your vehicle and the garage

• Never leave your vehicle keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area

• Do not leave your vehicle registration certificate & proof of insurance in your vehicle

• Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Photos of the suspect can be seen at www.caledoncitizen.com.

