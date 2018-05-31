Brampton man charged after fleeing police at 190km/h

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a motorist who was driving in excess of 190 km/h on Mayfield Road in Caledon.

On May 21 at approximately 10:30 p.m., an officer observed a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on Mayfield Road at Centerville Creek Road commit a red light violation. As the officer turned to stop this motor vehicle it accelerated to a speed in excess of 190km/h and turned off its lights. The officer was able to eventually stop the motor vehicle in Bolton.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

A 21-year-old Brampton man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, stunt driving, driving while under suspension, possessing an illegal licence.

He’s scheduled to appear in court June 21.

Search warrant executed

OPP officers of the Caledon and Nottawasaga Detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Bolton resulting in several drug trafficking charges.

On May 25, officers executed a search warrant at 50 Cedargrove Rd. in Bolton. As a result of the search warrant a quantity of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl was seized. A male occupant of the residence was arrested.

The 27-year-old Bolton man has been charged with three trafficking charges and a probation violation.

Stunt driving charges

A 24-year-old Mississauga man faces stunt driving charges after Caledon OPP clocked him 72 km/h over the posted speed limit on Hwy. 10 in the town of Caledon.

On May 22 at 8:46 a.m., an officer from the Caledon Detachment’s Traffic Unit was on patrol northbound on Hwy. 10, north of Valleywood Boulevard, when a vehicle travelling at an excessive rate of speed was observed. The officer obtained a speed of the vehicle of 152km/h. The area is a posted 80km/h speed zone.

The accused man is scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court in July.

As a result of the Stunt Driving charge, the driver received an immediate seven-day driver’s license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge comes after Caledon Detachment officers laid 50 Stunt Driving charges during the Canada Road Safety Week and Victoria Day Long Weekend traffic safety initiatives.

Canad Road Safety Week

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment participated in two recent traffic safety initiatives resulting in a high amount of traffic related charges.

Canada Road Safety Week commenced on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 and concluded on Monday, May 21, 2018. The Victoria Day Long Weekend traffic initiative commenced on Friday, May 18, 2018 and concluded on Monday, May 21, 2018.

During these initiatives officers were focussed on enforcement of “Big 4” driving offences: Impaired Driving, Seatbelt usage, Aggressive Driving, and Distracted Driving.

In total, 873 traffic related charges were laid by the Caledon Detachment.

– 544 Speeding charges

– 64 Seatbelt charges

– 28 Distracted Driving charges

– 1 Careless Driving charges

– 4 Suspended Driver charges

– 163 Other moving violation charges

– 51 Automobile Insurance Act charges

– 3 Criminal Code driving charges

Officers laid 15 Stunt Driving charges during this time. These charges required drivers to have been driving at speeds in excess of 50km/h over the posted speed limit. As a result driver’s charges with Stunt Driving received an automatic 7 day driver’s license suspension and 7 day vehicle impoundment.

During these traffic initiatives there were 6, 3-Day Warn Range Driver’s License Suspension for alcohol. There were no Impaired Driving charges laid.

Annual awards ceremony

On Tuesday May 29, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region /General Headquarters Annual Awards Ceremony took place at the Quality Inn and Conference Centre in Midland, Ontario.

This ceremony, which commences at 1:00pm, will recognize dedicated years of service within the OPP, the Ontario Public Service (OPS) and recognize police and citizen acts of bravery, lifesaving, community service, exemplary performance of duty, investigations, selfless actions and assistance to the OPP.

OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes will be on hand to present the awards to the many worthy recipients and will be assisted by Chief Superintendent Rose DiMarco, Regional Commander of the OPP Central Region.

