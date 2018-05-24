Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival coming next weekend

May 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

By David Tilson

It’s that time again when one of the most highly celebrated and widely attended musical events is returning to Dufferin-Caledon! Yes, it’s the annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival and it’s just around the corner. This event, which started in 2003 with 2,000 in attendance, has grown to being awarded one of the Top 100 Festival Events Ontario several times while also bringing over $1 million dollars of tourism to Orangeville and the surrounding area, and more than 33,000 visitors to the community. The Festival, now in its 16th season, continues to promise a wonderful weekend of outstanding music and something for everyone year after year.

The 2018 Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival will take place from June 01 to June 03, 2018 in downtown Orangeville. It will include four stages with 90 acts covering a wide range of outstanding musical talent. The Festival also includes special events for visitors to enjoy, such as: the “Blues Cruise on Broadway” during the opening night (June 01, 2018) from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., featuring 250 classic cars and 10 live bands; the “Blues & Bikes” taking place on Mill Street on Saturday, June 02, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., which celebrates Blues music and of course, motorbikes; the “Festival Ramble on Broadway” also taking place on Saturday, June 02, 2018 on Broadway, which is pedestrian-friendly beginning with the Orangeville Farmers’ Market from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Festival kicking off at 12:00 p.m. and live music available at pop-up locations on Broadway throughout the afternoon, as well as special “no tax” shopping offered by local businesses; and other activities, including workshops in the Town Library, and a fantastic selection of food and craft vendors located just outside the main stage area.

Each year, I look forward to joining residents and visitors to celebrate this exceptional music festival. I’m also very honoured to be participating in the Opening Ceremony to be held on Friday, June 01, 2018. It’s a terrific way to officially kick off the three-day event, which has not only received glowing reviews, but has also been awarded prestigious awards, such as Best Festival or Event by the Hills of Headwaters Tourism Association, the Best Downtown Initiative by the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (BIA), and one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events Ontario several times.

The immense success of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival wouldn’t be possible without the incredible organizers, including Founder and Artistic Director, Larry Kurtz, and the phenomenal volunteers who dedicate countless hours to the planning and execution of the three-day event. Their enthusiasm and energy ensure the event runs seamlessly and is an enjoyable experience for all visitors.

I encourage everyone to visit the upcoming Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival coming soon. It’s definitely a not to miss event with something for everyone, which not only celebrates excellent music, but also our magnificent community. For more information, please visit https://orangevillebluesandjazz.ca/

Readers Comments (0)