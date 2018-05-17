Letters

Re: Commemorating Bill Rea

May 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers would like to express its support for naming a Town of Caledon facility or park in honour of former Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea.

As an amateur theatre group with a very limited budget, especially for marketing, the Inglewood Performers could always rely on Bill to publish news releases about our upcoming productions. That publicity was critical in attracting theatre-goers and generating community support in Inglewood and throughout the Town of Caledon.

On a few occasions he actually came to our players, took photographs of the cast and wrote reviews. His last review on our production of A Dark and Stormy Knight was published in the Citizen’s April 5 issue just three days before his untimely passing.

It was one of the best write ups of any of our plays and contributed, in part, to our group achieving sold-out audiences on each night of the five-night production run.

Thank you for your consideration.

Kathie Maloney
Director, Inglewood Schoolhouse
Performers

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Former Caledon mayor speaks at historical society meeting

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Emil Kolb, former mayor of Caledon and chairman of the Region of Peel, recently spoke at the Albion-Bolton Historical Society, discussing ...

Four candidates square off at Dufferin Board of Trade forum in Shelburne

Written By Pauline Kerr Healthcare, hydro costs and environmental protection – the Dufferin Board of Trade’s candidates’ forum at the Shelburne Legion on Tuesday (May ...

Allan Thompson seeks re-election in Caledon

Written By Jasen Obermeyer Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson is the eyeing re-election in the upcoming municipal election, reflecting on his first term, and what the ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...

         

Community Events

  THURSDAY, APRIL 12 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at ...