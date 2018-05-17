Re: Commemorating Bill Rea

The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers would like to express its support for naming a Town of Caledon facility or park in honour of former Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea.

As an amateur theatre group with a very limited budget, especially for marketing, the Inglewood Performers could always rely on Bill to publish news releases about our upcoming productions. That publicity was critical in attracting theatre-goers and generating community support in Inglewood and throughout the Town of Caledon.

On a few occasions he actually came to our players, took photographs of the cast and wrote reviews. His last review on our production of A Dark and Stormy Knight was published in the Citizen’s April 5 issue just three days before his untimely passing.

It was one of the best write ups of any of our plays and contributed, in part, to our group achieving sold-out audiences on each night of the five-night production run.

Thank you for your consideration.

Kathie Maloney

Director, Inglewood Schoolhouse

Performers

