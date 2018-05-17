It happened today

May 17, 2018 · 0 Comments
In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 3 over the years.
1590- Anne of Denmark is crowned Queen of Scotland.
1756- Britain declares war on France, beginning the Seven Years’ War.
1792- The New York Stock Exchange was founded at 70 Wall Street by 24 brokers, becoming the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization.
1803- John Hawkins and Richard French patent the Reaping Machine for farmers.
1875- The first Kentucky Derby took place in Louisville, Kentucky, with 10,000 people in attendance.
1916- British Summer Tim (Daylight Savings) is introduced.
1932- The Us Congress changes the name of Porto Rico to Puerto Rico.
1943- Operation Chastise: An attack on German damns by the No. 617 Squadron RAF, using a newly designed “bouncing-bomb,” to cripple production along the Ruhr Valley.
1964- The first Tim Horton’s coffee and donut shops opens in Hamilton, Ontario by Maple Leafs player Tim Horton. The shop eventually became one of Canada’s most well known franchise’s.
1990- The World Health Organization removes homosexuality off of its list of mental illnesses.
2004- Massachusetts becomes the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.
2015- Canada defeats Russia to win gold at the 2015 IIHF World Championship. Canada went undefeated in the tournament, and won its first IIHF championship since 2007.
