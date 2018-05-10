Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jim Firth

New playground equipment, picnic tables, benches, excavation work and accessibility upgrades have been installed at Norma Bangay Park at 19 Brawton Drive in the Village of Palgrave.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave partnered with the Town of Caledon on this $85,000 project to make this park a fully inclusive and accessible play and gathering space for the entire Palgrave community to enjoy. The accessibility upgrades will allow seniors, families and individuals with special needs to access and use new park facilities.

Please join us on Monday, May 28 at 11 am for the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony and to celebrate National AccessAbility Week.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, a public, community foundation serving the people of Brampton and Caledon. We would also like to thank Brampton Brick Limited, Sierra Excavating Enterprises Inc. and Rafat General Contractor Inc. for their generous sponsorship and contributions towards the park upgrade.

To learn more about how Rotary supports our local community, or hear about other projects both here in Caledon and abroad, please come join us for a meeting at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall or visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com.

Readers Comments (0)