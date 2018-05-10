Letters

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Firth

New playground equipment, picnic tables, benches, excavation work and accessibility upgrades have been installed at Norma Bangay Park at 19 Brawton Drive in the Village of Palgrave.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave partnered with the Town of Caledon on this $85,000 project to make this park a fully inclusive and accessible play and gathering space for the entire Palgrave community to enjoy. The accessibility upgrades will allow seniors, families and individuals with special needs to access and use new park facilities.

Please join us on Monday, May 28 at 11 am for the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony and to celebrate National AccessAbility Week.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, a public, community foundation serving the people of Brampton and Caledon. We would also like to thank Brampton Brick Limited, Sierra Excavating Enterprises Inc. and Rafat General Contractor Inc. for their generous sponsorship and contributions towards the park upgrade.

To learn more about how Rotary supports our local community, or hear about other projects both here in Caledon and abroad, please come join us for a meeting at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall or visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bethell Hospice raises $154,000 through eighth-annual hike

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Bethell Hospice Foundation’s 8th annual Hike for Bethell Hospice once again saw the organization not only reach their donation goal, but ...

Town one of 14 to receive funds from Ontario climate change grant

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Caledon is one of 14 municipalities in Ontario that was successful in receiving provincial funding from the Ontario Carbon Market. The ...

Caledon Community Services receives five-year transportation grant from MTO

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Caledon has been approved by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation for up to $500,000 over five year for transportation funds. This is ...

Mono wins partial victory in legal battle over water-skiing

Written By Tom Claridge The Town of Mono has won a partial victory in a legal battle involving property rights in the Niagara Escarpment Area ...

Tory leader Scheer says Trudeau ‘lots of sizzle, not much steak’

Written By MIKE PICKFORD Having led the Conservative Party of Canada now for 12 months, Andrew Scheer is hoping to do the same thing on ...

Coun. Barb Shaughnessy to run for mayor

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Ward 1 Regional Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is putting her name in the hat for the position of mayor for the upcoming ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...