Letters

Why are we copying human intelligence?

May 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written by Mark Pavilons

“Some people worry that artificial intelligence will make us feel inferior, but then, anybody in his right mind should have an inferiority complex every time he looks at a flower.”
– Alan Kay

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

These terms have qualities associated with advanced, living creatures.

We like to think we’re the smartest critters on the planet, but history indicates otherwise. Granted, the human brain is an amazing gizmo, capable of all kinds of nifty and weird things. One could argue that you can’t have intelligence without emotion, perspective and insight.

Computing intelligence – the ability to process information – lacks all of these.

And yet, artificial intelligence (AI) is all around us, albeit in less than human form. From our smart phones and self-driving vehicles, AI is critical in creating some major breakthroughs.

Should we be worried?

Elon Musk, a key investor in AI, said: “I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence. If I had to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, I’d probably say that. So we need to be very careful.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is a bit more optimistic.

“Whenever I hear people saying AI is going to hurt people in the future I think, yeah, technology can generally always be used for good and bad and you need to be careful about how you build it … if you’re arguing against AI then you’re arguing against safer cars that aren’t going to have accidents, and you’re arguing against being able to better diagnose people when they’re sick.”

There’s no mistaking our fascination with this field, and exploring it further.

Sophia the Humanoid Robot visited Toronto for the Ontario Centres of Excellence’s (OCE’s) award-winning Discovery conference.

Industry experts, and thought leaders from Ontario and around the world came to OCE’s Discovery conference to highlight and celebrate the best in innovation.

Featured at the conference this year were some of the latest developments in robotics, including global media sensation Sophia the Humanoid Robot.

Appearing for the first time in Canada, Sophia addressed the audience and showcased her abilities to interact with humans in a profoundly personal way. She was joined on stage by her creator, Dr. David Hanson, founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics.

If you haven’t seen Sophia in action, search for a video on the Internet. You may be fascinated, or a bit creeped out. I think the potential is amazing.

It will be some time before humans are sent scurrying into rabbit holes from our robot overlords. I’d recommend one of those back yard, underground bunkers, just in case!

I love science and science fiction and can’t wait to see what the future brings. I do wonder why humans are always in such a hurry.

I’m also perplexed by our self-aggrandizing nature, believing the human form is the ultimate in AI evolution. Do we really want our walking computers to look better than us, with perfect proportions and much nicer skin?

Some marine biologists may argue that dolphins are in fact the smartest creatures on our planet. After all, they turned their backs on terra firma and went back into the water. Most life arose from the bubbling primordial sludge and turned into more complex creatures. Many left their watery birthplace and came on land, evolving into a vast array of animals.

Archaeological evidence reveals that whales and dolphins evolved through time from four legged animals that were initially semi-aquatic, then mostly-aquatic, and finally to fully-aquatic marine mammals. They arrived roughly 12 to 15 million years ago, and evidence suggests they’re related to hippos. But I digress.

Many cetaceans have bigger, more complex brains than humans.

They also have spindle cells, unique to only humans, the great apes and elephants. Many creatures have more advanced neocortexes and faster brain stem transmission.

Bottom line ­is they’re potentially smarter than we are.

That doesn’t surprise me one iota. I think the only thing that gives us a leg up is our fingers and toes, giving us physical dexterity to create and build, mix cocktails, juggle and shuffle cards.

So why then are we fixed on the human form? Why not create Flipper the Robot Dolphin, or Ronnie the Robot Elephant? They’d be much more fun!

God may have created us in his image, yet there are so many examples of biological perfection on earth that the mind boggles.

From simple plants and insects, to ocean-dwelling giants, our world is brimming with actual intelligence.

Why do we need to reproduce it?

I firmly believe our fellow creatures have a lot to teach us. Many scientists would likely agree. While I’m not a big fan of giant long-horned beetles (measuring 6 inches long) or foot-long centipedes, you have to admire God’s handiwork. Simply marvellous.

Will dancing robots showcase human ingenuity, or merely give cause for lofty beings to laugh at our tinkering?

Maybe we should stick to learning the basics, and raising our collective IQs before making smart machines.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bethell Hospice raises $154,000 through eighth-annual hike

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Bethell Hospice Foundation’s 8th annual Hike for Bethell Hospice once again saw the organization not only reach their donation goal, but ...

Town one of 14 to receive funds from Ontario climate change grant

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Caledon is one of 14 municipalities in Ontario that was successful in receiving provincial funding from the Ontario Carbon Market. The ...

Caledon Community Services receives five-year transportation grant from MTO

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Caledon has been approved by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation for up to $500,000 over five year for transportation funds. This is ...

Mono wins partial victory in legal battle over water-skiing

Written By Tom Claridge The Town of Mono has won a partial victory in a legal battle involving property rights in the Niagara Escarpment Area ...

Tory leader Scheer says Trudeau ‘lots of sizzle, not much steak’

Written By MIKE PICKFORD Having led the Conservative Party of Canada now for 12 months, Andrew Scheer is hoping to do the same thing on ...

Coun. Barb Shaughnessy to run for mayor

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Ward 1 Regional Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is putting her name in the hat for the position of mayor for the upcoming ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...