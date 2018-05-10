General News

Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church dedicates accessibility project

May 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

For those with a disability, getting to church has been made a whole lot easier at Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church in Orangeville.

The church has completed a new accessibility project with the main feature being an elevator that goes from the lower level to the sanctuary level in the building. There is also a new accessible washroom on the main floor.

Completion of the project was celebrated during a special dedication after Sunday’s regular church service.

A lot of planning went into the project, which took four months to complete with initial construction starting in August of 2017.

The concept was originally brought forward by organizer Ron Mikulik, a church elder and Chair of the Tweedsmuir Accessibility Committee.

“The idea was brought up in 2014. My son was disabled, so this is near and dear to my heart,” Mr. Mikulik explained. “When you greet the congregation a lot of them are older and struggling to get up the stares. So I said it was time to put an elevator in. I got the approval to get the funds for a preliminary drawing and a quote, then a re-quote as we drew closer. We did some painting and some fine tuning.”

Mr. Mikulik pointed out that the requirements for the elevator included that it must be able to accommodate a casket during a funeral service at the church.

Several local dignitaries joined the congregations during the dedication ceremony.

         

