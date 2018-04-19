Letters

Step up and help your neighbours during ‘Be a Donor’ month

April 19, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written by Sylvia Jones

April is “Be A Donor” Month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.

One donor can save up to eight lives, and help the lives of up to 75 individuals by donating tissue. In Ontario there are over 1,500 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time.

The importance of organ donation is why I was so struck by the story of Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos. The tragedy of the Humboldt Broncos has touched people across Canada. Logan was one of the 16 people who died after the tragic crash with the Humboldt junior hockey team in Saskatchewan. While Logan has passed on, he has left a legacy because he signed his organ donor card. Logan’s organ donation saved the lives of six people.

Logan’s final act of heroism and compassion has caused a significant spike in the number of people registering to be donors across Canada. According to the Canadian Transplant Society registration are up more than 100 per cent, including a five-fold increase in registration by 16 to 25 year olds.
Ontario needs more donors. Currently there are about 3.9 million Ontarians registered to be a donor, but that is only 32% of the eligible population of 12.3 million. Age does not disqualify you from donating. The oldest organ donor was over 90 years old. Further, current or past medical history does not prevent you from registering to be a donor, because cases are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The most recent data from 2016 shows that there are hundreds of people waiting for transplants at any given time. In 2016, 1048 people were waiting for a kidney, 223 people were waiting for a liver, and 60 people were waiting for a heart. In all when you agree to give the gift of life, you are committing to giving your kidney, liver, intestine, heart, lung, and pancreas to someone who needs it to live.

Registering to be an organ donor is easy. All you need to do have is your health care number and visit www.beadonor.ca to update or check your status. As many as 15% of Ontarians believe they are registered, when in fact they are not. I encourage you to check your status, to make sure that you are a donor. Most of all, I encourage you to visit the website and learn more about being a donor and giving the gift of life.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon staff bracing for potential flooding after storm

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Caledon public works staff have recently lifted a winter parking ban, after an unusual dumping of snow and freezing rain that ...

Former Caledon librarian was a strong advocate for funding

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Bill Manson, the former CEO/Chief Librarian of the Caledon Public Library for 11 years, passed away at the age of 73, ...

2018 Caledon Mayor’s Business Breakfast has local keynote speakers

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER The 2018 Caledon Mayor’s Business Breakfast will once again offer local businesses the opportunity to network with like-minded business professionals, with ...

Brisk slime sales are going to help Sick Kids

By Bill Rea There’s no denying slime sells, and sometimes for a good cause. Bolton resident Lauren Pagliuca, 11, has been selling slime to raise ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...

         

Community Events

  THURSDAY, APRIL 12 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at ...