Speeder stopped on north side of town

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
A 34-year-old man from Teeswater was charged Feb. 20 after Caledon OPP stopped a vehicle going excessively fast on Highway 9, near Centreville Creek Road.
Caledon OPP reports an officer from the Traffic Unit was conducting radar enforcement in the area at about 9:40 a.m. when he saw a black 2010 Dodge Caravan travelling at high speed, and determined it was going 139 km-h in a posted 80 zone.
The man was charged with racing a motor vehicle. His licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
