Brisk slime sales are going to help Sick Kids

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
There’s no denying slime sells, and sometimes for a good cause.
Bolton resident Lauren Pagliuca, 11, has been selling slime to raise money for the Hospital for Sick Children. As of Saturday, her efforts had passed the $1,900 mark in sales.
The Grade 6 student at Allan Drive Middle School said she did pretty well in sales there.
“It’s really trendy at my school,” she remarked.
Lauren’s Slime Boutique was running for more than a week, ending Saturday, at her mother’s spa. Cindy Chiovitti owns Serenity Spa and Laser in Woodbridge. The inventory included Easter baskets and Blizzards Poops, all filled with slime. And it was available in a variety of colours, in large and small containers.
Lauren became a patient at the hospital in Toronto about four years ago to address a problem with her eyes. Things have improved since then, but she still has to go there once a year to have things checked.
“I really felt bad for all those people who can’t get out of the hospital,” she said, explaining why she wants to raise money for the facility.
“Our visits to Sick Kids were very humbling experiences,” her mother stated, “to have seen the physical and emotional pain that many of the children have had to endure.”
She added Lauren decided she wanted to help out at their last visit to the hospital, coming up with the idea of making slime, which is very popular with kids these days.
Slime can be ordered by calling 905-879-7722.
