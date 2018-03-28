48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

March 28, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Bill Rea

The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017.

And there are 48 employees of the Town of Caledon who made the list.

The list, frequently referred to as the Sunshine List, has been made public since 1996.

As far as people working for Caledon are concerned, Town CAO Mike Galloway was at the top of the list. He collected $225,420.42, along with $1,454.92 in benefits.

Second on the list was General Manager of Finance and Infrastructure Services and Chief Financial Officer Fuwing Wong, who made $182,816.90, plus $1,454.92. Third place was taken by General Manager of Corporate Services and Town Clerk Carey De Gorter, who earned $172,370.10, plus 1,431.04.

Other Town employees who made the list included Fire Fighter First Class Dennis Anselmi, who was paid $109,539.78, plus $903.69; Fire Chief Darryl Bailey, who got $145,942.88, plus $3,057.39; Manager of Parks and Landscape Architect Brian Baird, who received $128,235.96, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Colin Berry, who collected $122,653.62, plus $1,036.23; Manager of Development East Catherine Blakely, who earned $124,565.24, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Thomas Blumetti, who made $105,821.18, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Daryl Bond, who gained $103,833.05, plus $903.28; Public Education Inspector Gillian Boyd, who gathered $103,571.50, plus $903.28; Manager of Revenue and Deputy Treasurer Hillary Bryers, who took in $112,953.70, plus $831.39; Supervisor of Information Technology Infrastructure and Operations Paul Cerson, who was paid $113,066.40, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Robert Deacon, who got $103,378.30, plus $903.28; Superintendent, Roads and Fleet Steven Dollmaier, who received $105,950.01, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Phillip Donovan, who collected $128,266.57, plus $1,036.23; Fire Prevention Inspector Scott Gilbert, who earned $106,472.91, plus $880.38; Manager of Engineering Services Ryan Grodecki, who made $101,792.60, plus $831.39; Treasurer Heather Haire, who gained $123,359.32, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Pamela Hall, who gathered $108,385.30, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Daniel Hamlett, who took in $103,419.69, plus $903.28, Deputy Fire (Operations) Chief Colin Hanna, who was paid $119,928.90, plus $1,891.87; Fire Captain (Suppression) Geoffrey Hoar, who received $124,508.15, plus $1,036.23; Manager of Development West Robert Hughes, who got $119,774.40, plus $831.39; Fire Captain (Suppression) Kevin Hunt, who received $122,261.48, plus $1,036.23; former executive director of strategic initiatives Laura Johnston, who collected $159,160.31, plus $1,321.65; Fire Fighter First Class Michael Kirk, who earned $102,181.88, plus $903.28; Manager of Recreation Programming and Facilities Kevin Kyle, who made $117,733.58, plus $831.39; Fire Captain and Training Officer Lee-Ann Lawrence, who gained $108,335.29, plus $955.65; Chief Librarian and Library Chief Executive Officer Colleen Lipp, who gathered $131,331.40, plus $1,091.79; Fire Fighter First Class Christopher Livingston, who took in $112,739.01, plus $903.28; Fire Fighter First Class Christopher Lomas, who was paid $105,062.77, plus $903.28; Manager of Information Technology Armando Narvali, who got $128,079.18, plus $831.39; Manager of Court Services Darlene Noakes, who received $113,066.36, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Everhard Olivieri-Munroe, who collected $108,115.28, plus $903.28; Chief Fire Prevention Officer David Pelayo, who earned $131,691.96, plus $1,122.51; Executive Director of Human Resources Judy Porter, who made $163,117.18, plus $1,176.03; Fire Captain (Suppression) Donald Rea, who gained $124,490.07, plus $1,036.64; Manager of Recreation Heather Savage, who gathered $116,100.13, plus $831.39; Business Analyst for Amanda and Building Services Mary Schofield, who took in $104,382.20, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Riccardo Stalteri, who collected $110,318.98, plus $903.28; Fire Prevention Inspector First Class Anthony Staniscia, who was paid $106,731.63, plus $903.28; Manager of Legal Services and Town Solicitor Konstantine Stavrakos, who got $151,212.15, plus $831.39; Manager of Information Services and Deputy Clerk Deborah Thompson, who received $112,521.77, plus $831.39; Fire Fighter First Class Darryl Thompson, who collected $103,579.01, plus $903.28; General Manager of Community Services Peggy Tollett, who earned $167,146.7, plus $1,386.71; Manager and Purchasing and Risk Management Amedeo Valentino, who made $113,066.38, plus $831.39; and Deputy Fire Chief Mark Wallace, who gained $136,211.10, plus $2,518.64.

The list contained more than 850 people who work for the Region of Peel, not counting those employed by Peel Regional Police.

Regional CAO David Szwarc was well out in front in that race, with a salary of $296,325.78, plus $24,195.42.

As well, Regional Chair Fran Dale took in $193,573.37, plus $9,160.28.

Those who crossed the $200,000 barrier in terms of salary at the Region last year included Associate Medical Officer of Health Katherine Bingham, who was paid $207,318.46, plus $287.82; Commissioner Corporate Services Lorraine Graham-Watson, who got $204,169.74, plus $19,154.79; Associate Medical Officer of Health Monica Hau, who received $222,580.86, plus $269.44; Associate Medical Officer of Health Lawrence Loh, who collected $260,095.75, plus $1,007.14; Commissioner Public Works Janette Smith, who made $225,125.16, plus $15,167.10; Commissioner Finance and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Van Ofwegen, who gained $202,416.67, plus $12,310.91; and Associate Medical Officer of Health Megan Ward, who earned $280,633.39, plus $838.19.

There were more than 1,200 employees of the Peel District School Board who made this year’s list.

The top earner at the Board was Associate Director – Operational Support Services Jaspal Gill, who was paid $211,342.74, plus $5,465.08.

Next in line was retired director of education Tony Pontes, who got $209,995.78, plus $11,362.86.

Other top earners at the Board were Controller — Finance Support Services Tania Alatishe-Charles, who received $166,504.01, plus $7,323.61; Director — Human Resources Support Services Dawn Beckett-Morton, who collected $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent — Special Education Support Services Ted Byers, who earned $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Patrika Daws, who made $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Jeffrey Defreitas, who gained $174,773.80, $5,281.23; Associate Director of School Support Services Wendy Dowling, who gathered $170,662.80, plus $5,251.22; Superintendent — Alternative Programs Keith Edwards, who took in $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent — Curriculum and Instruction Support Services Adrian Graham, who was paid $161,747.20, plus $5,185.68; Associate Director of Instructional and Equity Support Services Poleen Grewal, who got $170,662.80, plus $5,251.22; Superintendent — Leadership Development and School Support Services Mark Haarmann, who received $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68; Superintendent of Education Michael Logue, who collected $161,747.20, plus $5,185.68; Associate Director — Instructional Support Services Scott Moreash, who earned $178,160.11, plus $15,067; Superintendent of Education Patricia Noble, who made $166,504.01, plus $6,496.47; and Superintendent of Education — Early Years Joy Uniac, who gained $166,504.01, plus $5,220.68.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board had more than 770 staff members making the list.

The top money maker at the Board was Associate Director Sheila Mcwatters, was paid $238,022.70, plus $581.10; followed by Director Marianne Mazzorato, who got $225,000.02, plus $10,.044.81.

Other high earners at the Board were Associate Director David Amaral, who was paid $180,733.93, plus $91.39; Superintendent Julie Cherepacha, who got $166,626.10, plus 797.55; Superintendent Tilia Cruz, who received $166,626.10, plus $797.55; Superintendent Daniel Del Bianco, who collected $169,766.91, plus $811.85; Superintendent Roberto Eberhardt, who earned $166,696.73, plus $797.55; Superintendent Deborah Finegan-Downey, who made $166,626.10, plus 797.55; Associate Director John Hrajnik, who gained $200,277.94, plus $940.29; Superintendent Carmel Murphy-Brogly, who gathered $170,992.37, plus $1,477.06; Teacher Belinda Russo, who took in $166,732,08, plus $83.29; Superintendent Susan Steer, who was paid $166,626.10, plus $91.39; and Superintendent Lester Storey, who got $166,626.10, plus $797.55.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was also on the list, making $116,550, plus $217.92.

Caledon Community Services Chief Executive Officer Monty Laskin was paid $172,050, plus $8,583.90.

Readers Comments (0)