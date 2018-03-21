Round-robin play starts in senior league

March 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
Yale Industrial Trucks may have won the regular-season crown in the Caledon Senior Hockey League, but that didn’t help them against the Grit Bagmen.
The fourth-place Bagmen showed their Grit in grinding out a 5-3 win last Monday night over Yale in the first game of the CSHL round-robin playoffs. In the other games, Jiffy Lube Oilers swamped Fines Ford Lincoln 9-1 and Heart Lake Insurance shaded Rutherford Global Logistics 4-3.
Grit 5, Yale 3
It was actually Grit’s second consecutive win over Yale, as they closed out the regular season with a 7-6 decision in the previous week.
Once again, Grit managed a comeback win, as they fell behind 2-0 in the first half of the game and then tied it up and scored late in the third period to seal the win. Carlo Fantin led the Grit attackers with two goals, while Kyle Smith added one goal and one assist. Tony Curcio scored once, but it was a beauty, a coast-to-coast rush for the winning goal. Joe (The Barber) Guaragna scored the other goal. Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore bagged two assists, while singles went to John Pitsadiotis and David Shoalts.
Team rep James Heenan and the eternally young Bob McHardy paced Yale with a goal and an assist each. Bernie Tisdale scored the other goal. Steve Smith led the assists parade with two, while Tony Dinis had one.
Jiffy Lube 9, Fines Ford 1
Gary Hughes and Marty Madensky powered Jiffy Lube with four points each.
Hughes scored three times and added one assist while Madensky fired away from the blue line for a goal and three helpers. Greg Frangakis and Rick Geiger both scored two goals. Grant Moffat had a goal and two assists. Matching Moffat in points were Clark Chung and Dom Spignesi, who each had three assists. Pete McNamara and Maurizo Giorgio had single assists.
Bret Smith scored the lone Fines Ford goal.
Heart Lake 4, Rutherford 3
The Insurance boys spotted Rutherford a 3-1 lead in the first period and then slowly reeled them in.
Tim Sinclair scored twice in the third period to bring Heart Lake the win and he added an assist. Steve Tarasco added two goals. Paul Agius contributed two assists with singles going to team rep Ian Kerr and dependable defenceman Howard Wight.
Team rep Nick Taccogna, who celebrated a recent birthday that had a large number, paced Rutherford with a goal and an assist. Bruno Fracassi and Nick Pistilli scored the other goals. Rich Petrie and Ron Sampson had one assist each.
You must be logged in to post a comment.