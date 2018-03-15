Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — March 15, 2018

March 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Kyle Douse
This 15-year-old played small forward on the school’s junior basketball team. He’s also looking forward to starting training to play baseball at in the Brampton Royals organization, specializing in the outfield. Away from school, he also likes to play pick-up basketball. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.

Ashley Hutchins
This Grade 10 student is a singles badminton player in her first year on the senior team at school, and she’s also coaching the junior team. In the community, she plays badminton at Robert F. Hall in Caledon East, as well a Lees Badminton in Mississauga. “I like the spirit of the sport and how it takes skill to play, not just strength,” she said. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.

Cameron Pack
This Grade 9 student played defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, which just missed the playoffs, and made it to the semifinals in their last tournament. In the fall, he was a linebacker and slotback on the junior football team, which did get into the playoffs. In the community, he plays AAA hockey for the Brampton 45s, and also plans to play for Evolve Lacrosse Cub and the Caledon Bandits. The 15-year-old lives in Cheltenham.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Mitchell Mifsud
This Grade 11 student played middle on the school’s varsity volleyball team. He’s looking forward to soon playing on the school’s ultimate Frisbee team, recalling they won at ROPSSAA last year and he got an award as most improved player. In the community, he’s a house league player for the Bolton Wanderers’ Soccer Club and a rep player for the Caledon Hawks. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

