Maple Syrup Festival coming to Terra Cotta

March 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
The sap is about to start running at Terra Cotta.
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has announced the Maple Syrup Festival at Terra Cotter Conservation Area will be running from March 10 to 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tap into spring at the annual Festival. Enjoy syrup-making demonstrations, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, taffy tasting and of course a plate of fresh pancakes with real maple syrup.
Enjoy a full lineup of performers, including new additions of a blacksmith and the Four Paws Flying dog show. Don’t forget to take some maple products back home. They will be available for purchase in the Visitor’s Welcome Centre.
Admission is $8.85 for adults and $5.75 for children and seniors, with kids younger than four getting in for free.
