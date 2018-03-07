Uncategorized

Check smoke alarms when resetting clocks

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The clocks go ahead one hour this weekend to mark the start of daylight time, and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services are reminding residents it’s a good time to check other things, such as making sure electric and battery-operated smoke alarms are working properly.
Clocks officially go forward one hour this Sunday (March 11) at 2 a.m. The Fire department suggests when changing the clocks, it’s also a good time change the batteries in both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in the home. All alarms should be tested monthly, and replaced after seven to 10 years, or by recommendation from the manufacturer’s instructions.
For these alarms to do their job, they need to be operational. Alarms can be electrically powered, battery powered, or a combination of both. People installing electrical-powered alarms are advised to have a battery back-up in case of power failures.
“In a fire, every second counts,” Fire Chief Darryl Bailey said. “Roughly half of home fire deaths result from fires reported at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. Smoke alarms can alert people to the presence of toxic smoke and give everyone an opportunity to get out alive.”
Bailey also emphasized the importance of developing a home escape plan. Occupants may have less than two minutes to safely escape the toxic smoke released from a fire. Make sure everyone knows two ways out of each room and discuss an outdoor meeting place in advance.
Remember, every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas — it’s the law.
For more information on smoke alarms, fire safety and home escape plans, contact Caledon Fire and Emergency Services at 905-584-2272, ext. 4303, or visit www.caledon.ca/fire

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO SIT DOWN ON THE JOB

         

Stopping Corridor EA creating municipal complications

By Bill Rea The Province’s recent announcement to stop the environmental assessment (EA) on the GTA West Corridor has not simplified things for municipalities. The issue ...

Minister double-teamed on Corridor

By Bill Rea Duffering-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was joined by her colleague from Kitchener-Conestoga Michael Harris, Progressive Conservative critic for transportation, last Wednesday in questioning Transportation ...

Tilson points out budget had nothing for seniors, agriculture or defence

By Bill Rea The federal budget, brought down Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, had several provisions aimed at women, with little else going in ...

Learn how the sky is no longer the limit through Jobs Caledon

Do you have difficulty getting past self-imposed limitations? Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a presentation, The Sky ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 8 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...