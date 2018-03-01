Golden Hawks earn first win of round over Hornets

March 1, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
A pair of hard-fought games over the weekend has the Caledon Golden Hawks down two games to one to the Alliston Hornets, though the shoe could just as easily be on the other foot.
After falling in the first game of the Carruthers division semifinals 8-1, a revitalized Hawks squad took to the ice at Caledon East Saturday for the fifth home game of their playoff run.
Both sides came flying out of the gate, totaling more than 25 shots per side in the first period alone. Caledon captain Matt Magliozzi was the first on the board after just 12 of the frame, before Caledon goalie Chase Krompocker was finally bested just 11 seconds before intermission.
Andrew Woods and Marc Simonetta gave Caledon a sizable lead with a pair of goals in the second, though a pair of special teams goals by Alliston tied it up in the third.
Woods was destined to play the hero when he found the back of the net with less than two minutes to play, though with the goalie pulled, the Hornets were able to once again tie it up with only two seconds on the clock.
A little more than a period later, Alliston took the game, and a 2-0 series lead, in the second overtime.
Back on the ice Sunday, a determined Caledon squad thumped the reigning league champions 8-2.
Mathiau Young and Daniel Di Cristofaro potted a pair of goals each, while Simonetta, Magliozzi, Landis Antonic and Christian Hauck added singles.
Krompocker earned the win, stopping 39 of the 41 shots faced.
The Hawks will have to hope for a pair of rare wins at the New Tecumseth Rec Centre to return home in front of fans for game six. Game seven would return to Alliston.
Games four and five will be played Wednesday and Friday respectively, while if needed, game six at Caledon East Arena will go Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The division’s other semifinal features the Stayner Siskins and the Penetang Kings, with the Siskins leading two games to one.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com
