Sports

Golden Hawks earn first win of round over Hornets

March 1, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
A pair of hard-fought games over the weekend has the Caledon Golden Hawks down two games to one to the Alliston Hornets, though the shoe could just as easily be on the other foot.
After falling in the first game of the Carruthers division semifinals 8-1, a revitalized Hawks squad took to the ice at Caledon East Saturday for the fifth home game of their playoff run.
Both sides came flying out of the gate, totaling more than 25 shots per side in the first period alone. Caledon captain Matt Magliozzi was the first on the board after just 12 of the frame, before Caledon goalie Chase Krompocker was finally bested just 11 seconds before intermission.
Andrew Woods and Marc Simonetta gave Caledon a sizable lead with a pair of goals in the second, though a pair of special teams goals by Alliston tied it up in the third.
Woods was destined to play the hero when he found the back of the net with less than two minutes to play, though with the goalie pulled, the Hornets were able to once again tie it up with only two seconds on the clock.
A little more than a period later, Alliston took the game, and a 2-0 series lead, in the second overtime.
Back on the ice Sunday, a determined Caledon squad thumped the reigning league champions 8-2.
Mathiau Young and Daniel Di Cristofaro potted a pair of goals each, while Simonetta, Magliozzi, Landis Antonic and Christian Hauck added singles.
Krompocker earned the win, stopping 39 of the 41 shots faced.
The Hawks will have to hope for a pair of rare wins at the New Tecumseth Rec Centre to return home in front of fans for game six. Game seven would return to Alliston.
Games four and five will be played Wednesday and Friday respectively, while if needed, game six at Caledon East Arena will go Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The division’s other semifinal features the Stayner Siskins and the Penetang Kings, with the Siskins leading two games to one.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s William Patry enters the neutral zone with the puck in the first period of the Golden Hawks’ 8-2 win over the Alliston Hornets at Caledon East Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO SIT DOWN ON THE JOB

         

Stopping Corridor EA creating municipal complications

By Bill Rea The Province’s recent announcement to stop the environmental assessment (EA) on the GTA West Corridor has not simplified things for municipalities. The issue ...

Minister double-teamed on Corridor

By Bill Rea Duffering-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was joined by her colleague from Kitchener-Conestoga Michael Harris, Progressive Conservative critic for transportation, last Wednesday in questioning Transportation ...

Tilson points out budget had nothing for seniors, agriculture or defence

By Bill Rea The federal budget, brought down Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, had several provisions aimed at women, with little else going in ...

World Day of Prayer service at Bolton United

A World Day of Prayer service will be held tomorrow (Friday) at 1:30 pm. at the Bolton United Church. Five local churches will participate together ...

Maciag returning to CrossCurrents

Bolton singer and song writer Robert Maciag will be returning tomorrow (Friday) evening for another performance at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Maciag has been attracting ...

Learn how the sky is no longer the limit through Jobs Caledon

Do you have difficulty getting past self-imposed limitations? Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a presentation, The Sky ...

Local church preparing for reconciliation

Caledon East United Church invites the community to Making Space —Preparing Ourselves for Healing and Reconciliation. It will be March 3, from 9 a.m. to ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 1 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...