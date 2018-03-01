Top teams struggle in Sunday night play

It’s almost a case of “how the mighty have fallen” after two evenings of round robin play in the Sunday Night Hockey League.

The top three teams at the end of the regular season currently occupy three of the last four spots in the post-season stats, while Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers, who finished the campaign in sixth place with a 4-12-2 record, have won both their matches and have a hold on first place.

One point is awarded for winning a period, two points for winning the game and if a period is tied, each team gets half a point.

The Brewers currently have 8.5 points, followed by the Pommies Cider Co. Wild, who ended up in fifth, with 7.5. St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings were in last place at the end of the season, but they are sharing third place with the Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs with six. The Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades were on top of things at the end of the regular season, followed by the Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators. Those two clubs share fifth place in the round robins with four. The Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins are in seventh with 2.5, followed by the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire, who had been in third place, but are now in eighth.

Feb. 18

Ice Hogs 4, Griffins 3

The Ice Hogs were able to stay atop the Griffins and take 3.5 points.

Handyman hammers were dropped by Graham Bryson from Justin de Abaitua, Adam Minatel from Marc de Abaitua, Steve Pinarello from Jon Hoy, and Marc de Abaitua from Brad Sztorc. Griffin goal getters were Ron Toffan from Matt Dowdle, Richard Archer from Kevin Norris, and Dowdle from Archer.

Brewers 3, Blades 2

The Brewers were bubbling over with a victory against the regular season champion Blades and took four points to stay atop the standings in the round robin.

The Brewer basher was Jay Beech with the hat trick, helped by Jody Spagnol, Dave Matheson and Joe Doan. Blade bin-bulgers were Dave Gardilcic from Bogdan Rapan, and Gardilcic from Kevin Wigner and Rapan.

Wild 6, Predators 1

The Wild skated away with all five points this night as they proved too hot to handle for the Predators.

Wild warriors were Shaun Heron from Craig Shaw, Jason Clark from Steve Whitten and Dan Shaw, Craig Shaw from Heron, Clark from Craig Shaw, Dale Deleonardis from Clark, and Craig Shaw from Heron. The Predators’ lone marker came from Howard Cantelon from Colin Fyffe.

Wings 3, Fire 1

The last game of the night saw the Wings play as a team and take four points from the Fire.

Wings’ whippers were Victor Ranieri from Eric Webster, Sandro Mignosa from Chuck Hughes, and Daniel Hamlett (empty-net). The Fire’s lone firer was Mark Andreoli from Eamon Harper.

