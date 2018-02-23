Headline News

Local church preparing for reconciliation

February 23, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon East United Church invites the community to Making Space —Preparing Ourselves for Healing and Reconciliation.
It will be March 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the church at 6046 Old Church Rd.
The program will be presented by Rev. Thérèse Samuel, a United Church minister and racial justice educator. She is passionate about creating opportunities for settlers of colour and others to participate fully in reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. She engages in anti-oppression work, and seeks to foster connections across differences.
The effort has been prompted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada report from December 2015. Rev. Ross Leckie said all Canadians have been invited to engage in the journey ahead with indigenous, adding the report also had particular recommendations for churches in Canada.
“The outreach committee of Caledon East United Church is taking the lead on this,” he said, adding they will be offering the Kairos Blanket Exercise” in conjunction with St. James Anglican Church early in May. This is an interactive learning experience that teaches the Indigenous rights history other people are rarely taught. Developed in response to the 1996 Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, which recommended education on Canadian-Indigenous history as one of the key steps to reconciliation, the Blanket Exercise covers more than 500 years of history in a 90-minute participatory workshop.
All are welcome to the March 3 event. Light refreshments will be served.
To reserve a spot (a fee of $5 per person will be collected at the door), call the church office at 905-584-9974 or e-mail caledoneastuc@on.aibn.com by March 1.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

FAMILY FUN WAS AVAILABLE SATURDAY AT TERRA COTTA

         

Black History will be celebrated Friday night

By Bill Rea Black History Month is into its last week, and it’s going to be celebrated tomorrow (Friday) night. The celebration is planned for ...

Patrick Brown has support to get leadership back

By Bill Rea Former Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown wants his old job back, and he’s obviously prepared to fight for it. Two days ...

Local church preparing for reconciliation

Caledon East United Church invites the community to Making Space —Preparing Ourselves for Healing and Reconciliation. It will be March 3, from 9 a.m. to ...

Complications in being a hitman being explored at CTHP

By Bill Rea When some people are down on their luck, it’s interesting what methods they might use to change their fortunes. But that can ...

Committee will look at Council Code of Conduct

By Bill Rea A committee is to be formed to look at the Code of conduct for members of Caledon Council, and it will be ...

Peel Public Health warns of possible measles exposures in Brampton

Peel Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Brampton who had recently travelled internationally. And the Region has also ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...