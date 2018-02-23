Expansion proposed at Millcroft

February 23, 2018 · 0 Comments
An expansion is being proposed at Millcroft Inn and Spa in Alton.
The Town of Caledon reported Glen Schnarr and Associates Inc. on behalf of Millcroft, has applied for and amendment to the Town’s Official Plan and a rezoning.
The proposed expansion would see a new wing of 36 guest suites and conference centre facilities added to the inn. The proposed Official Plan amendment would redesignate the subject lands to a rural economic development area and the rezoning would change the lands to open space with exceptions.
The Town stated no public meeting scheduled at this time. Further notification will be provided once one has been scheduled.
