Local business saved precious photos

February 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
I wanted to write and share my positive story about one of our local businesses.
My beloved dog died Jan. 18. Abby was sick for a long time and the decision to let her pass was the last act of kindness we could do for a beloved family member.
After letting Abby go I went to Walmart to print some pictures of Abby for the family. Unfortunately, I put the wrong connection into my phone and bent all the connector pins. The phone at that moment was essentially dead. The phone had 1,500 plus photos on it and I had a back-up, but all of my recent photos were lost.
I went to Staples and asked for a suggestion and they directed me to My Tech. I went to the store and explained my dilemma to Siva. He was very sympathetic, because he is a dog lover, and said he would do his best to find a way to charge my phone and download my photos. I held my breath for three days then called to find out what he had been able to do. He saved all my photos and downloaded them for me.
I will always be grateful for his kindness, consideration and patience.
Thank-you Siva for helping me to get a tiny piece of Abby back.
Catherine Jackson
Bolton
