Two men charged in break-in

February 15, 2018
Caledon OPP were able to intercept two men early Friday morning as they were apparently leaving the scene of a break-in.
Police report officers were sent to a location on Simpson Road in Bolton at about 2:15 a.m., responding to reports of a break and enter in progress at a commercial property.
While officers were on their way to the call, police observed two vehicles matching the suspect vehicle description leaving the area. Officers conducted traffic stops. As they spoke with the drivers, who were placed under investigative detention, it was determined that they were both in possession of stolen property.
A 35-year-old man from Clifford was charged breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.
A 37-year-old man from Brampton was charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.
