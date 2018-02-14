Holiday service hours in effect at Region for Family Day

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Family Day Feb. 19 and will reopen Feb. 20.
There will be no waste collection the Monday Family Day holiday. Waste collection will be one day later that week.
All Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular operating hours Tuesday.
TransHelp service hours Family Day will be from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. All rides for Feb. 19 and 20 must be booked by 6 p.m. Sunday. The Accessible Transportation office will be closed Monday, with regular office hours resuming Tuesday.
The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with free admission. Come explore PAMA, participate in family-friendly activities and events, plus tour fascinating new exhibits. For more information, call 905-791-4055 or visit pama.peelregion.ca
The following Regional offices and services will be closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday: Access Peel; Assessment: Peel Access to Housing and Children’s Services; Children’s Services Operations; Community Recycling Centres (CRCs); Employment Resource Centres; Human Services Reception; Ontario Works in Peel; Peel Living; Public Works Reception; Peel Public Health Clinics; Rent Supplement; and Peel Public Health Clinics, including Breastfeeding Clinics, Dental Services, Healthy Sexuality Clinics and Peel Works Needle Exchange Program (PWNEP) — Mobile Van.
For emergencies related to food, emergency shelter, medication or personal support, call the Region of Peel at 905-791-7800. For Peel Living maintenance requests, contact the 24-hour request line at 905-790-7335.
You must be logged in to post a comment.