Buddy Holly Dance Party coming to the Orangeville Opera House

January 31, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Said Bill Culp of his upcoming show at the Orangeville Opera House, “This is more than just a concert. Buddy Holly has been one of our best and long running shows. It is the 1959 date of the Buddy Holly final concert. Jeff Giles starred in the official Buddy Holly movie.”

Buddy Holly’s Rockin’ Dance Party is coming to the Opera House for a matinee performance Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

“In this show, (Jeff Giles as) Buddy performs all the big Buddy hits,” Culp added. “We also took music from the big bopper ‘50s songs. There’s audience interaction — fun — musically reminiscent.”

Buddy brings his band too: Bruce Tournay on piano, Kim Lade on bass, Gary Cozocar — they put on a good show.

“It’s an entertainment!” Culp promised.

“There are several elements why these shows are so popular,” Culp said about the enduring success of these shows. “This is great music with certain characteristics that you don’t hear in modern day: melody and passion. These shows are a pretty easy way to have an affordable entertainment.”

He talked about the romance of the shows, their historical ties and “there’s an element of nostalgia. We mention that in our shows as well — the music and the stories about a bygone era. A certain amount of young people come out with their families to expose their kids to hear the music they liked in their youth.”

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” he continued. “My first gig was when I was seven years. I was in a talent contest at the local high school and I won $2 first prize, singing a duet with my cousin. We sang Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head, dressed up as cowboys.”

“My grandfather played the guitar and harmonica,” he added. “I remember many nights around the camp fire – my uncles played too.”

Growing up in a little town, wanting something to do, “I signed for guitar lessons. My parents made me pay for the first 10.”

“In high school, I formed a punk rock band, we called the Problem Children,” he recalled. “We went on to make several albums — toured all over the world. They stayed together for well over 10 years.”

In college, he joined a rock band, Ricky and Rubbles.

“They had costumes, choreography, rockabilly, everything,” he said. “I met them in college and joined the band. When Ricky left, I became the front man.”

“My career took off from there as a full-time musician,” he continued. “I did theatre as well — community theatre. Then I did movie voice overs.”

“My productions all combine acting with the music,” Culp observed. “My production company really specializes in doing these kind of shows. So, we make sure we do a good job — nice scrips — usually, perform the songs very true to their form. It’s a lot of work, but I think audiences know quality of the shows they’re going to.”

“People should come and see Buddy Holly — they’re going to get a great show — high energy, fun and throughly entertaining!” he declared.

Buddy Holly’s Rockin’ Dance Party is Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Opera House. For tickets, go to the Opera House at 87 Broadway; call 519-942-3423 or go online at www.OrangevilleTix.ca

