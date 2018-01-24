Knife attack in Bolton

January 24, 2018 · 0 Comments
A knife attack on Ellwood Drive West in Bolton early Sunday morning results in injuries and one man being charged.
Caledon OPP report they were sent to the scene shortly after midnight, responding to a report of a male with a knife.
Police arrived at the residence and learned that the suspect had already fled on foot with the knife. However, prior to fleeing, he assaulted a male at the residence with the knife, causing a minor injury. As well, two other men showed up to assist the homeowners, and police report the suspect assaulted one of them, and damaged the vehicle he arrived in.
The suspect was later apprehended by police and held in custody for a bail hearing.
A 26-year-old Richmond Hill resident has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, failure to comply with recognizance, mischief — destroying or damaging property, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
You must be logged in to post a comment.