Man charged with pretending to be somebody else

January 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

A 55-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges after allegedly identifying himself to Caledon OPP as someone about half his age.
Police report an officer on general patrol pulled a red 2017 Ford Explorer over Jan. 3 shortly after 7:30 a.m. after the vehicle apparently failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.
They added the man, who they said is disqualified from driving, identified himself as someone other than himself — a 26-year-old man who has a valid driver’s licence.
The man was charged with identity fraud, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of driving while disqualified by a court order, failing to comply with recognizance and driving through a red light.

         

