Safety information available in stores

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 20) to answer fire safety related questions at various stores in Bolton.
This is in response to recent property fires in Caledon, along with tragedies in Tottenham, Oshawa, Brighton and Tay Township.
“Enough is enough!” Fire Chief Darryl Bailey declared. “Over the past two weeks, there have been multiple fires here in Caledon and across the province. Good fire prevention behaviours, working smoke alarms and a home escape plan greatly increase a family’s ability to escape and survive a fire.”
Those who have a fire safety related question and are not sure who to ask are encouraged to stop by and visit Caledon Fire and Emergency Services displays. Knowledgeable fire safety professionals will be on hand ready to answer any and all fire safety related questions.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel will be at the Bolton Home Depot at 12760 Hwy. 50, from 10 a.m. to noon; the Bolton Home Hardware at 12833 Hwy. 50, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Bolton Canadian Tire at 99 McEwan Dr. E., from 1 to 3 p.m.
