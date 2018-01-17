Uncategorized

Safety information available in stores

January 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 20) to answer fire safety related questions at various stores in Bolton.
This is in response to recent property fires in Caledon, along with tragedies in Tottenham, Oshawa, Brighton and Tay Township.
“Enough is enough!” Fire Chief Darryl Bailey declared. “Over the past two weeks, there have been multiple fires here in Caledon and across the province. Good fire prevention behaviours, working smoke alarms and a home escape plan greatly increase a family’s ability to escape and survive a fire.”
Those who have a fire safety related question and are not sure who to ask are encouraged to stop by and visit Caledon Fire and Emergency Services displays. Knowledgeable fire safety professionals will be on hand ready to answer any and all fire safety related questions.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel will be at the Bolton Home Depot at 12760 Hwy. 50, from 10 a.m. to noon; the Bolton Home Hardware at 12833 Hwy. 50, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Bolton Canadian Tire at 99 McEwan Dr. E., from 1 to 3 p.m.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town celebrates grants to refurbish centre

By Bill Rea A lot of work has gone into refurbishing Mayfield Recreation Centre, and the Town is celebrating it. The ribbon was cut Sunday ...

New procedures at Town Hall

By Bill Rea At first glance, one might think things have been tightened down at Caledon Town Hall for some reason, possibly security. But municipal ...

Fire department warns be careful in the cold of winter

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

Christian Unity Week celebrations coming

Two churches in Caledon East will be holding joint services to mark the Week of Christian Unity. This coming Sunday (Jan. 14) will see a ...

Region will be collecting Christmas trees

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days. To set out ...

Thompson and others planning to run in this year’s elections

By Bill Rea The year that’s just started is going to be a busy one in Caledon, made more active by the fact there will ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 Bolton and District PROBUS Club presents Beverley Stavely of Headwaters Education Team addressing the topic of “diagnosis and treatment of diabetes with ...