Hawks enter final month of PJHL season in fourth

By Jake Courtepatte

A two-game winning streak for the Caledon Golden Hawks was snapped Friday by the league-leading Stayner Siskins, a rare blunder for an otherwise excellent defensive team.

The Hawks allowed 45 shots on net in the game at Caledon East, which ended in a 9-1 loss. Everett Flewelling was the only Hawk to find twine. Sean Nottle and Mathiau Young assisted on the goal.

A pair of early December losses, their first of the season, don’t seem to have slowed down the Siskins, who remain well above the other eight teams that make up the Carruthers division.

With the third best goals-against in the Carruthers division, allowing only two more than the 24-8-0-1 Alliston Hornets, it was the first time the Hawks allowed more than four goals since Nov. 24.

Though Michael Kazcor and Chase Krompocker shared the net in this one, the two combine for a strong goaltending tandem. Taking part in only his second game since a move from the Hanover Barons in December, Krompocker picked up a win in his debut against Orillia, making 21 of 23 stops.

Kazcor sits among the top five in the division in a number of crucial categories, including saves, goals-against-average, and save percentage, and should remain a solid starting presence between the pipes heading into the final month.

For the Hawks, it was a far cry from their final two games before Christmas, when they outscored the Orillia Terriers 12-4 in back-to-back contests. Young and Andrew Woods led the charge with five points each, while Marc Simonetta added a pair of goals.

Caledon went 3-4-0 in December, keeping pace with the middle of the pack in the standings. The Penetang Kings, riding an eight-game point streak, have established a seven-point stronghold on third in the division ahead of the fourth-place Golden Hawks.

Their record of 15-14-0-2 has the Hawks three points up on the Schomberg Cougars. As it sits, with 10 games left on the regular season schedule, the Hawks and Cougars would meet in the first round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.

With the lightest schedule in the division in 2017, the final month of the regular season will be a busy one for the Hawks, who return to action tonight (Thursday) in a road game against the Cougars.

Another tough one on the road follows tomorrow in Alliston, the first of a back-to-back with the Hornets, who visit Caledon East Sunday.

Puck drop Sunday is set for 7 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

