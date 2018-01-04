Be careful in the cold

January 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing appropriate clothing when heading outdoors.
They remind everyone that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
“We often see more home fires during the winter months due to heating equipment and appliances,” Fire Chief Darryl Bailey said. “People should pay close attention to potential fire hazards such as fireplaces, furnaces, chimneys and vents, and space heaters.”
Here are some other important reminders:
• Keep chimneys and intake/exhaust vents for furnaces and heating appliances free of debris, ice and snow accumulations to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) build-up from inefficient combustion.
• Burn dry, well-seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves to reduce the risk of excessive creosote build-up in chimneys.
• Allow ashes from the fireplace or wood stove to cool before emptying them into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid. Keep the container outside.
• Keep space heaters at least one metre away from anything that can burn, including curtains, upholstery and clothing.
• Replace worn or damaged electrical wires and connections on vehicles and extension cords and use the proper gauge extension cord for vehicle block heaters.
Visit caledon.ca/fireresources for more information and safety tips.
Animal Services would like to remind residents that if it’s too cold for them to stay outdoors, it’s too cold for their pets also. Bring pets inside during cold temperatures.
