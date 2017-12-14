Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

December 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Julie Hymers
Bethell Hospice Foundation
Many thanks to our wonderful community partner, Palgrave Rotary, for their unwavering support, boundless energy and huge hearts.
Palgrave Rotary has been a long-time supporter of Bethell Hospice Foundation, and we could not be more grateful.
From bringing out the Chuck Wagon to our test drive event at Fines Ford Lincoln this fall, to their recent gift in support of children and youth bereavement programs, Palgrave Rotary has repeatedly shown their belief in the importance of Bethell Hospice in our community.
Community partners like Palgrave Rotary, along with community event organizers, sponsors and individual donors, are the life-blood of Bethell Hospice Foundation. Put quite simply, Bethell Hospice exists because of community support.
Bethell Hospice provides compassionate, respectful care to enhance the quality of life for terminally-ill individuals and their families.
Every day, countless lives are touched by the work of Bethell Hospice, and all programs and services are provided at no cost. Bethell Hospice is the only residential hospice serving all of Caledon, Brampton, Dufferin County and west Woodbridge, and also offers a wide range of community programs throughout Caledon and Brampton.
We are so fortunate to have these resources on our doorstep, and that is only possible because of community support.
Unlike many other local charities, Bethell Hospice depends on the generosity of donors simply to remain in operation.
Government funding covers only direct care medical costs — about 60 per cent of the cost to operate Bethell Hospice. To keep our doors open, Bethell Hospice Foundation must raise more than $1,000,000 each year. Every gift makes a meaningful difference, directly impacts many lives, and brings comfort at a difficult time.
To learn more about Bethell Hospice, its resources and supports, and to find out how you can join Palgrave Rotary in helping the cause, visit www.bethellhospice.org
For more information on all that Palgrave Rotary does, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

