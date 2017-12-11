Headline News

Police investigate threat at school

December 11, 2017

There is no apparent danger after Caledon OPP were called to investigate a threat to student safety over the weekend at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Bolton.
Police said they were informed of the alleged threat Sunday. Upon learning this information, the Major Crime Unit of Caledon OPP immediately began investigating the allegation.
After an extensive investigation, police established that there is no threat to school or public safety.
Police value contributions from the public to building safe communities. those who have any information about suspected unlawful activity are asked visit Crime Stoppers at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text “PEEL + your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) from a cellular phone.

         

