Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Nov. 23, 2017

December 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lots of fun at Palgrave Tree Lighting

         

Councillors back hens in back yards

By Bill Rea Chickens may soon be welcome in back yards in Caledon. Town councillors, sitting in committee Tuesday, approved a recommendation from staff to ...

Sale at Union Church

A Christmas Craft and Bake Sale is planned for Union Presbyterian Church, near Terra Cotta. It will be Dec. 9, running from 2 to 4 ...

Blood donor clinic Dec. 7

Canadian Blood Services will be holding a community blood donor clinic Dec. 7. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old Church Rd. ...

Christmas tree lighting in Alton

The Alton Village Association is planning its annual Christmas tree lighting. It will be Dec. 9 at Alton Village Square, and will run from 5 ...

Proposed plans unveiled for new St. Patrick Church

By Bill Rea There is still a lot of planning to be done, but there appears to be a lot of enthusiasm for the new ...

Dasher and Dancer concert Dec. 10

The Caledon Concert Band will be bringing its Holiday offering to Caledon East Community Complex Dec. 10. Dasher and Dancer will be presented at 2 ...

Celebrate Light and Love with Bethell Hospice Foundation

This holiday season, remember someone special with a gift to the Bethell Hospice Celebration of Light and Love. By purchasing a light on the Bethell ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre at Rotary Place in Bolton is hosting their annual Christmas Dinner and Dance. A traditional Christmas dinner with ...