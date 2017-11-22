Uncategorized

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

November 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Janet Clark
This Saturday (Nov. 25) at 5 p.m. marks the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Palgrave.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave hosts the event, that culminates in the lighting of Sarah’s Tree and a visit from Santa himself.
Sarah’s tree was donated by the Thomas family in memory of Sarah Thomas, who died of cancer. The tree is dedicated to Sarah’s memory as well as all cancer victims.
This year, Sarah’s Tree, as well as all the other trees along the Station Lands Park, will be brightly lit up with new lights purchased by funds raised at the Palgrave First Community Garage Sale.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave, thanks to the generous donations from local sponsors, will be serving hot dogs and cocoa, a Christmas craft for the children, caroling from the Palgrave Public School Choir, a visit with Santa, and hay rides around the village to enjoy the Christmas lights.
Please join us any time after 5:30 p.m.

         

